Bees make it 4 straight

JOE BEIMEL PICKS UP 5TH SAVE IN SERIES CLINCHING WIN

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees win 4th straight game, taking down York in 10 innings, 6-4. Beimel picks up his 5th save of the season. #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The score was all tied up at 4 after 9 innings, and the Bees came to bat in the top of the 10th. Jamar Walton would lead off with a double, and Steve Carrillo would bring him around with a double of his own to give New Britain the 5-4 lead. The Bees would add on another insurance run on a single by Jovan Rosa in the inning to reach the 6-4 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brandon Shimo (3-0) | L: Brad Allen (1-1) | SV: Joe Beimel (5)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 3-6, 2B, 2 RBI | Michael Burgess (York) – 2-5, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Thursday, May 25th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (13-20) vs. York Revolution (12-21)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Mike Lee (0-2, 5.78) | York: Frank Gailey (5-1, 2.91)

Bees Buzz: The win gives New Britain the series victory in York, and guarantees a winning record overall on the Pennsylvania road trip…Since the Pennsylvania road trip began on Friday in Lancaster, The Bees have totaled 80 hits (6 games)…This was New Britain’s 4th extra inning game of the season. They are now 2-2 overall in extra inning contests, 2-1 on the road…Michael Crouse notched 3 hits in a game for the first time since September 10th of last season…New Britain has tied their franchise high in hits in a single game (18) set 2 days ago…Jovan Rosa has had multiple RBI in 4 of his last 5 games…Craig Maddox has extended his hitting streak to 8 games…Both Yusuke Kajimoto and Craig Maddox have reached base safely in the last 8 games…Jamar Walton has gotten multiple hits in 4 straight games, and Steve Carrillo has tallied multiple hits in 3 straight games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 173, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 196, including postseason.