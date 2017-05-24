Track still adding to postseason roster

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Southington’s outdoor track and field program continued to qualify athletes and improve marks for the Class LL meet after the sending its youngest members to compete at the second annual Central Connecticut Freshman-Sophomore Championship at Wethersfield High School on Thursday.

More school records were shattered as well when a handful of Knights joined a select field of specialized events in the Dream Invitational at Danbury High School on Friday, including the second school record from the boys team this season.

Underclassmen Meet

MAY 18—Southington’s youngest athletes traveled to Wethersfield High School on Thursday to compete in the second annual Central Connecticut Freshman-Sophomore Championship.

Individual female medalists from the meet included the following: Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (1st) and discus throw (2nd), Alijah Vega in the javelin throw (1st) and long jump (6th), Sydney Garrison in the high jump (1st), Brianna Harris in the javelin throw (2nd), Samantha Przybylski in the finals of the 100m dash (3rd), Anny Moquete in the 800m run (3rd), Gabrielle Mondo in the javelin throw (3rd), Natalie Verderame in the finals of the 100m dash (4th), Sarah Meade in the 100m hurdles (4th), Jessica Griffin in the javelin throw (5th), and Amanda Perkowski in the 800m run (6th).

Logan Fischer, Moquete, Meghan Sheline, and Kelly Doyle held the highest finish (3rd) for the Southington’s girls relays. Verderame qualified for the state meet in the 100m dash (13.27). Cardillo (shot put, 33’9”), Vega (javelin throw, 100’3”), Garrison (5’), and Przybylski (13.11) improved their state marks.

Individual male medalists included the following: Ryan Slesinski in the 1600m run (1st) and mixed 3200m run (5th), Elijah Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles (1st), Jake Beaupre in the high jump (2nd), Ian Agnew in the triple jump (2nd), Casey Selinske in the pole vault (3rd), John Carreiro in the finals of the 100m dash (4th), Kian Siadat in the pole vault (4th), Kolby Rogers in the long jump (4th), Stephen Witte in the finals of the 100m dash (5th), Matthew Penna in the 1600m run (5th), Russell Hotchkiss in the pole vault (5th), Anthony Penta in the long jump (6th) and triple jump (6th), Joseph Verderame in the 400m dash (6th), and Jeremiah Segrue III in the pole vault (6th).

Daniel Butlien, Carreiro, Kyle Buchanan, and Tyler Salzillo came away with the highest finish (2nd) for a Southington boys relay. Rodriguez improved his state time in the 300m hurdles (40.87).

Dream Invitational

MAY 19—The next day, a handful of Southington athletes set out for Danbury High School to represent the Knights at the Dream Invitational.

Amanda Howe finished as runner-up (152’5”) to Brittany Jones (161’1”) of Bloomfield in the hammer throw, breaking her own record of 151’6” that she set earlier in the season. Kate Kemnitz also broke her own school record (2:23.4) that she set earlier this season after improving her state time with a sixth-place finish (2:21.2) in the 800m run.

The boys 800m sprint medley relay broke the school record (1:39.77) with a fifth-place finish (1:36.71). That record was set by Cameron Coulombe, Joseph Verderame, John Terray, and James Ringrose earlier this season. The girls 800m sprint medley relay was just hundredths of a second short of breaking the school record.

Mark Murdy took fifth (10:05.07) in the two-mile run and improved his state time in the process. Jeffrey Hannigan took third in the triple jump.

Southington will have one last chance to qualify more athletes for the state meet when they begin the postseason by returning to Simsbury High School for the CCC Central championship on Tuesday, May 23. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

The Lady Knights finished the regular season at 4-2 overall (4-0 home, 0-2 away) and 2-2 in the CCC Central Blue division in dual meets. The Blue Knights also finished at 4-2 overall (3-1 home, 1-1 away) and 2-2 in the division.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/23/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-26-edition).