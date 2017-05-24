Softball: Four game sweep sets momentum for postseason

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

It was business as usual for the Lady Knight softball team after they continued to obliterate their CCC opponents, not allowing any runs to score in their past five games. Four wins brought the Knights closer to a top seed in the Class LL tournament, as well as yet another CCC Central Blue divisional title.

Southington is currently tied for second in Class LL behind NFA (19-1), Cheshire (19-1), and Middletown (18-1), and there are no undefeated teams left. But after beating up on the competition of the conference with just one more week to go in the regular season, the real question is: will the Knights be ready for the tougher non-conference teams come tournament time?

The Knights will look to clinch the divisional title this week when they travel to NW Catholic (7-11) on Monday, May 22 and then return home to host Conard (5-12) in their regular season finale on Tuesday, May 23. Southington is currently 16-2 overall and in first place of the CCC Central Blue division with a 9-0 regional record.

Win vs. Bulkeley

MAY 15—The Knights began the week by registering the second most amount of runs the team has scored in a game this season with a 24-0 rout of Bulkeley in five innings at home on Monday. Southington posted nine runs in each of the first and third innings, in addition to seven in the second, finishing the game with 15 hits.

Abby Lamson went 2-for-2 at the plate with five RBIs, two runs scored, and a walk. Maighread Scafariello went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, two walks, and a double.

Delaney Picard (1-0) went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a run scored, a home run, and a walk. Picard also threw a complete game shutout and no-hitter on the circle, striking out 10 of the 12 batters she faced in 44 pitches.

Win at Windsor

MAY 16—The next day, the Knights continued to roll through the Central region by blanking Windsor, 8-0, on the road.

The Knights held a slim 1-0 advantage through three innings, but opened their lead with a pair of runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, capping off the victory with three in the sixth. Southington finished with 16 hits.

Lamson went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored, a double, and a triple. Amanda Delorme went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sarah Myrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Kara Zazzaro (11-2) tossed a complete game shutout on the circle with six strikeouts in 78 pitches, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Win vs. Weaver

MAY 17—Wednesday brought Southington back home, and it also brought another shutout as the Knights triumphed with a 19-0 sweep of Weaver in five innings. The Knights finished with 21 hits and one error.

Myrick went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. Zazzaro went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, a run scored, and a triple. Delorme went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Zazzaro started on the circle and went two innings with five strikeouts and a no-hitter. Picard closed with six strikeouts, allowing just one hit.

Win at Farmington

MAY 19—The Knights rounded out the week by earning their fifth-straight win and shutout, recorded their ninth shutout of the season with a 10-0 victory at Farmington. The Knights held a 7-0 lead by the fifth inning, finishing with 11 hits and two errors.

Delorme went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Lamson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a double, and a walk. Frankie Ferrante’s only hit of the game went for a home run.

Zazzaro started on the circle and went five innings with seven strikeouts, allowing five hits. Picard closed with a pair of strikeouts.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/23/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-26-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.