Imagine Nation welcomes Blue Star families

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol announced the launch of Blue Star Museums -a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel including National Guard and Reserve and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2017.

“We are proud to be a partner with the Blue Star Museum program and provide families with adventure here at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Military families will have hands on fun exploring our twelve Museum Studios and creating wonderful memories throughout the summer weeks,” said Coral Richardson, Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center Director, in a press release.

The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (Dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card. Leadership support for Blue Star Families programming and promotional materials has been provided by MetLife Foundation. The program also provides families an opportunity to enjoy the nation’s cultural heritage and learn more about their new communities after a military move.

Complimentary admission will be provided for up to five family members.

Imagine Nation is a division of the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center