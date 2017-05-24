Golfers turn the corner; 3 game win streak

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knight golf team began the week with a 153-169 loss to Avon on the road. The loss was Southington’s sixth in their last seven matches, setting the team back even further in their quest to post low scores for the Division I tournament.

But just as the spring turned the corner towards warmer temperatures, the Knights began to warm up too, and a 158-163 win at Simsbury marked the turning point.

The Knights went on to finish off the week with two more wins over NW Catholic and Glastonbury at home, recording their second-lowest round of the season against Glastonbury.

The Knights had only lost once this season when they carded scores in the 150s, and all three of those wins read scores in the 150s. A lot of what happened in the NW Catholic and Glastonbury matches were residual effects from the Simsbury match, and Southington coach Jim DiNello put a lot of stock into how well the team performed on an away course.

“While I really liked the way we played at home over the course of the past few weeks, I really needed to see how the kids did on a course they weren’t familiar with,” the coach said. “I think they did that at Simsbury, which led to them feeling like they could play very well at home if they could play well on the road.”

The Knights will close out the regular season next week with games against Conard and Bristol Central. Southington is currently 6-8.

Loss at Avon

MAY 15—The Knights began the week by suffering their third-straight loss after falling, 153-169, to Avon at Blue Fox Run Golf Course on Monday.

Mike Zera led the Knights with a 40 (4-over-par). Shawn McInerney (42), Nate L’Heureux (43), and Cam Zegzdryn (44) contributed as well.

Avon’s Jake Avery, Tyler Hahn, and Michael Hanratty were co-medalists of the match with a triad of 38s apiece.

Win at Simsbury

MAY 16—The next day, Southington’s three-match losing streak was broken after the Knights earned a 158-163 victory over Simsbury at Simsbury Farms Golf Course.

L’Heureux and Zera split the workload to lead the Knights with a pair of 38s (2-over-par) each. Zegzdryn (40) and CJ McManus (42) contributed as well.

Simsbury’s James Bosworth tied L’Heureux and Zera with a 38 as co-medalist of the match.

Win vs. NW Catholic

MAY 17—The number of strokes continued to drop for the Knights after they earned their second-straight win with a 156-163 victory over NW Catholic at home on Wednesday.

Zegzdryn not only marshaled the team, but paced the field by firing a 37 (3-over-par) as medalist of the match. L’Heureux (39), Zera (40), and Max Chubet (40) contributed as well.

Win vs. Glastonbury

MAY 19—The Knights closed out the week on Friday by recording their second-lowest round of the season to edge out Glastonbury by a pair of strokes, 152-154, at home. Five Southington golfers shot in the 30s for the first time this year.

“After the match was over, the kids said that they saved strokes all over the place, which was really nice to hear,” said DiNello. “We didn’t strike the ball great, but the kids got up and down in crucial spots and hardly had any three-puts.”

Zera returned to the top of Southington’s leader board to carry the Knights with a 37. L’Heureux (38), Zegzdryn (38), McManus (39), and Chubet (39) contributed as well.

Glastonbury’s Cameron Hosack was medalist of the match with a 36.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/23/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-26-edition).