Girls lax snaps 5-game skid

Their five-game skid finally ended after the Lady Knights triumphed in a 14-9 girls lacrosse home victory over Berlin. The team is finally healthy with the return of starting goalie, Julia Wells, and it couldn’t have come at a beter time.

“We knew that those teams were going to be difficult in those five losses,” said Southington coach Jill Pomposi. “It was challenging for us to always be as focused as we should have been. It was a long time to not being playing 100 percent, whether it be because we were tired or getting beat because we were missing a couple people.”

The win over Berlin was not only an end to the five-game losing streak the Knights had suffered over the last two weeks, but it was also a mental and emotional victory for the team.

“That really helped with the morale,” the coach said. “We’re still focused. We can still do this as long as we can play the way we know how to and wanted to play all season.”

The Knights will close out the regular season this week when they travel to Trumbull (6-8) on Tuesday, May 23. Southington is currently 9-6 overall.

Loss vs. Conard

MAY 16—The Knights began the week by falling, 18-6, to Conard at home on Tuesday. Southington trailed, 12-2, at halftime.

Sarah Mafale (4 shots) led the offense with three goals. Morgan Raymond won four draws and recovered three ground balls.

In her first game back after missing two games with an injury, Wells saved 12 shots in the cage.

“She’s always one to get right back in the cage,” said Pomposi. “But it might have been a little bit of extra pressure because we haven’t been doing so hot lately and Conard is definitely one of the strongest teams we’ve played all year. She still played well, but it was a tough game to get back into.”

Southington took 12 shots on goal.

Loss at Avon

MAY 17—The next day, the Knights suffered their fifth-straight loss after falling, 13-7, at Avon in their final regional game of the season. Southington trailed, 7-5, at halftime, as the Falcons pulled away on a 6-1 run in the second half.

Kilgore (5 shots, 1 assist) and Hallie Altwies (3 shots) paced the offense with a pair of scores each. Raymond (3 assists) recovered six ground balls and won five draws.

Wells saved 14 shots in the cage. Southington took 25 shots on goal.

Win vs. Berlin

MAY 19—Berlin was one of the three teams the Knights lost to by a point last year, but they weren’t going to let that happen to them this time around on senior night. The Knights rounded out the week by breaking their five-game losing streak with a 14-9 victory over Berlin at home on Friday. The Knights led by two, 7-5, at halftime.

“We definitely were ready to play and were the aggressor,” said Pomposi. “We were more dominant in dictating what was happening in the game. When we gave up a couple goals, we didn’t let it get to us and still played as hard as we were playing.”

Raymond (7 shots) marshaled the offense with four goals. Raymond also recovered eight ground balls and won five draws. Kilgore (7 shots, 2 assists) backed Raymond with three scores.

Wells saved 13 shots in the cage. Southington took 32 shots on goal.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/23/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-26-edition).