Weekly scoreboard for the May 26 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 14 and Saturday, May 20. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.
Golf
Avon 153, Southington 169
Monday, May 15
Par 36
At Blue Fox Run GC, Avon
Medalist: (tie), Jake Avery, Tyler Hahn, and Michael Hanratty, 38.
SOUTHINGTON (169)—1, Mike Zera, 40; 2, Shawn McInerney, 42; 3, Nate L’Heureux, 43; 4, Cam Zegzdryn, 44.
AVON (153)—1 (tie), Jake Avery, Tyler Hahn, and Michael Hanratty, 38; 4 (tie), Peter Gerosa and Sam Cuddeback, 39.
Records—SHS, 3-8. AHS, 16-2-1.
Southington 158, Simsbury 163
Tuesday, May 16
Par 36
At Simsbury Farms CC
Medalist (tie): Nate L’Heureux, Southington; Michael Zera, Southington; and James Bosworth, Simsbury, 38.
SOUTHINGTON (158)—1 (tie), Nate L’Heureux and Michael Zera, 38; 3, Cam Zegzdryn, 40; 4, Chris McManus, 42.
SIMSBURY (163)—1, James Bosworth, 38; 2, Kevin McDonough, 39; 3, Bennett Ostern, 42; 4, Chase Olson, 44.
Records—Southington, 4-8. Simsbury, 3-6-2.
Southington 156, NW Catholic 163
Wednesday, May 17
Par 34
At Hawks Landing CC
Medalist: Cam Zegzdryn, SHS, 37.
NW CATHOLIC (163)—1 (tie), Justin Mather and Justin Defina, 39; 3, Mike Baldini, 42; 4, Matt Shea, 43.
SOUTHINGTON (156)—1, Cam Zegzdryn, 37; 2, Nate L’Heureux, 39; 3 (tie), Mike Zera and Max Chubet, 40.
Records—NWC, 7-7. SHS, 5-8.
Southington 152, Glastonbury 154
Friday, May 19
Par 34
At Hawks Landing CC
Medalist: Cameron Hosack, GHS, 36.
GLASTONBURY (154)—1, Cameron Hosack, 36; 2, Sean LeLasher, 37; 3, Sean Roncaioli, 40; 4, Ryan Cabana, 41.
SOUTHINGTON (152)—1, Mike Zera, 37; 2 (tie), Nate L’Heureux and Cam Zegzdryn, 38; 4 (tie), CJ McManus and Max Chubet, 39.
Records—GHS, 8-6. SHS, 6-8.
Boys Lacrosse
Hall 16, Southington 7
Monday, May 15
At Southington
Hall 05 04 05 02 — 16
Southington 02 02 02 01 — 07
Goals—HHS (16): Chris Monnes (5), Theo Blashinski (5), Graham Kennedy (3), Kyle Conlon (2), Barrett Kanaga. SHS (7): Matt Thomson (2), Ryan Mailhot, Ethan Thomson, Justin Nogueira, Matt Gundersen (2), Colton Brown.
Assists—HHS (7): Monnes, Kennedy, Max Congdon (2), Nolan Tiball, Jack Mchale, JP Hertz. SHS (6): Thomson (2), Mailhot (2), Thomson, Nate Raposa.
Shots—HHS, 36. SHS, 14.
Saves—Allan Horner, HHS, 5; Tommy Craudi, HHS, 2. Garrett Brown, SHS, 20.
Records—HHS, 6-7. SHS, 2-13.
Avon 13, Southington 4
Wednesday, May 17
At Avon
Southington 01 01 02 00 — 04
Avon 01 03 04 05 — 13
Goals—SHS (4): Matt Thompson, Matt Gundersen, Dean Bauchiero, Liam Guthrie. AHS (13): Will Avery (3), Jack Jones (2), Quinn Haines, Sam Johnson (2), Chase Gordon (3), Ryan Verano, Eric Schweitzer.
Assists—SHS (X): Gundersen, Colton Brown. AHS (12): Avery (2), Jones (5), Haines, Tom Hartigan, Luke Davey, Jaden Folkwein (2).
Shots—SHS, 27. AHS, 35.
Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 22. David Triggle, AHS, 23.
Records—SHS, 2-14. AHS, 8-7.
Girls Lacrosse
Conard 18, Southington 6
Tuesday, May 16
At West Hartford
Southington 02 04 — 06
Conard 12 06 — 18
First half—1, Gwen Geisler, CHS, 23:46; 2, Kate Shaffer, CHS, 23:22; 3, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 20:35; 4, Geisler, CHS, 19:28; 5. Geisler, CHS, 19:04; 6, Gillian Haverty, CHS, 17:46; 7, Mafale, SHS, 17:08; 8, Maya Felgenbaum, CHS, 15:12; 9, Geisler, CHS, 14:28; 10, Felgenbaum, CHS, 13:38; 11, Ally Tousignant, CHS, 8:47; 12, Maeve Maloney, CHS, 7:38; 13, Geisler, CHS, 7:13; 14, Shaffer, CHS, 5:11.
Second half—15, G.Haverty, CHS, 22:58; 16, Lauren Massaro, CHS, 21:10; 17, Felgenbaum, CHS, 20:25; 18, Sophia Gruber, CHS, 16:34; 19, Felgenbaum, CHS, 13:53; 20, Emma Doran, SHS, 12:30; 21, Addie Kilgore, SHS, 8:44; 22, Jenna Garcia (Nicky Doran), SHS, 5:36; 23, Mafale, SHS, 3:30; 24, Faith Haverty, CHS, 2:06.
Shots—SHS, 11. CHS, 30.
Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 12. Maggie Yezza, CHS, 5.
Records—SHS, 8-5. CHS, 11-2.
Avon 13. Southington 7
Wednesday, May 17
At Avon
Southington 05 02 — 07
Avon 07 06 — 13
First half—1, Hannah Cardia, AHS, 24:03; 2, Emily Gibney (Addie Kilgore), SHS, 20:18; 3, Olivia Jackson, AHS, 13:16; 4, Cardia, AHS, 12:50; 5, Cardia, AHS, 12:19; 6, Hallie Altwies (13), SHS, 12:09; 7, Altwies, SHS, 8:58; 8, Kilgore (Morgan Raymond), SHS, 8:46; 9, Emma Coran, AHS, 4:02; 10, Taylor Adams, AHS, 3:47; 11, Kilgore (Raymond), SHS, 2:16; 12, Jackson, AHS, 0:32.
Second half—13, Cardia, AHS, 24:42; 14, Jackson, AHS, 24:33; 15, Rachel Sivak, AHS, 23:16; 16, Sivak, AHS, 19:32; 17, Cardia, AHS, 15:33; 18, Raymond, SHS, 9:08; 19, Sivak, AHS, 6:26; 20, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 5:46.
Shots—SHS, 22. AHS, 27.
Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 14. Olivia Donahue, AHS, 15.
Records—SHS, 8-6. AHS, 4-9.
Southington 14, Berlin 9
Friday, May 19
At Southington
Berlin 05 04 — 09
Southington 07 07 — 14
First half—1, Morgan Raymond (Sydney Brault), SHS, 24:26; 2, Danielle Skates, BHS, 23:35; 3, Amanda Funari, BHS, 22:32; 4, Addie Kilgore, SHS, 19:29; 5, Funari, BHS, 19:07; 6, Nicky Doran (Kilgore), SHS, 18:21; 7, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 13:31; 8, Kilgore, SHS, 12:09; 9, Cara Wade, BHS, 9:06; 10, Raymond (Hallie Altwies), SHS, 2:05; 11, Kilgore, SHS, 1:52; 12, Olivia Curtin, BHS, 0:10.5.
Second half—13, Brault, SHS, 19:55; 14, Molly Dobratz, SHS, 17:53; 15, Funari, BHS, 15:49; 16, Dobratz, SHS, 14:37; 17, Funari, BHS, 11:38; 18, Altwies, SHS, 11:06; 19, Curtin, BHS, 8:56; 20, Mafale, SHS, 7:06; 21, Maeve McQuillan, BHS, 4:40; 22, Raymond (Kilgore), SHS, 2:04; 23, Raymond (Brault), SHS, 1:26.
Shots—BHS, 22. SHS, 25.
Saves—Taylor Smolicz, BHS, 11. Julia Wells, SHS, 13.
Records—BHS, 5-9. SHS, 9-6.
Boys Tennis
Simsbury 5, Southington 2
Monday, May 15
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Matt Donahue, Simsbury, def. Matt Balaoing, Southington, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 (super tie-breaker); 2, Hayes Iler, Simsbury, def. Mike Balaoing, Southington, 6-1, 6-1; 3, Tyler Peterson, Simsbury, def. Rohan Kataria, Southington, 6-2, 7-5; 4, Erik Kryzanski, Southington, def. Nic.Belliveau, Simsbury, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1, Eric Hilhorst-Dan Fryer, Simsbury, def. Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, Southington, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 (super tie-breaker); 2, Nick Ratajczak-Brendan Gallagher, Simsbury, def. Sam Johnson-Nate Zmarlicki, Southington, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-4 (super tie-breaker); Marek Kryzanski-Mike Loose, Southington, def. Ryan Xu-Nate Chaves, Simsbury, 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Simsbury, 8-2. Southington, 7-6.
Southington 5, Manchester 2
Tuesday, May 16
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Jacob Haslett, MHS, 6-1, 6-2; 2, Marek Kryzanski, SHS, def. Kyle Lapper, MHS, 6-1, 6-0; 3, Billy Affini, MHS, def. Andrew Kudla, SHS, 6-4, 6-3; 4, Ben Muschinski, MHS, def. Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Brian Michaud-Alex Holley, MHS, 6-0, 6-2; 2, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Ryan Gauruder-Ethan Huges, MHS, 6-0, 6-2; 3, Adam Kosko-Mike Loose, SHS, def. Nico Espitia-Jake Bolduc, MHS, 6-3, 6-0.
Records—MHS, 3-9. SHS, 8-6.
Southington 6, Newington 1
Wednesday, May 17
At Newington
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Ryan Dean, NHS, 6-0, ,6-3; 2, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Ben Arora, NHS, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 10-4 (super tie-breaker); 3, Sean Davis, NHS, def. Mike Loose, SHS, 6-4, 6-0; 4, Marek Kryzanski, SHS, def. Shelbin Cheriyan, NHS, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4 (super tie-breaker).
DOUBLES
1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Sam Johnson-David Magsays, NHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Gynno Baccoco-Josh Ellis, NHS, 6-1, 6-2; 3, Adam Kosko-Turner Rodman, SHS, def. Daniel Lasoto-Abru Santosh, NHS, 6-3, 6-2.
Records—SHS, 9-6. NHS, 6-7.
Girls Tennis
Simsbury 7, Southington 0
Monday, May 15
At Simsbury
SINGLES
1, Uma Mehta, Simsbury, def. Kristen Mathew, Southington, 6-1, 6-0; 2, Emma Buckle, Simsbury, def. Abby Murphy, Southington, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 (super tie-breaker); 3, Aanya Mehta, Simsbury, def. Molly Murphy, Southington, 6-3, 6-2; 4, Leigh Paradis, Simsbury, def. Carolyn Callahan, Southington, 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1, Emma Kyzivat-Adelaide Demaj, Simsbury, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, Southington, 7-6 (2), 6-0; 2, Claire Alix-Emily Sullivan, Simsbury, def. Safiyah Pathan-Nebeeka Saha, Southington, 6-1, 6-2; 3, Alli Hoffman-Lily Johnston, Simsbury, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, Southington, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.
Records—Southington, 9-5. Simsbury, 10-0.
Southington 7, Bristol Central 0
Wednesday, May 17
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Kristen Mathew, SHS, def. Abby Goralski, BC, 6-4, 6-2; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Emily McAllister, BC, 6-2, 6-1; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Abby Gorneault, BC, 6-1, 6-1; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Alex Goralski, 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Amanda Warner-Emilie Due, BC, 6-2, 6-0; 2, Safiyah Pathan-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Taylor Soucy-Titania Turtem, BC, 6-0, 6-1; 3, Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Katherine Ross-Ashleigh Clark, SHS, 6-0, 6-1.
Records—BCHS, 6-6. SHS, 10-5.
Southington 4, Pomperaug 3
Friday, May 19
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Kristen Mathew, SHS, def. Lois King, PHS, 6-3, 6-1; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Lila Vogel, PHS, 6-3, 7-6 (5); 3, Emma Cavanaugh, PHS, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 6-3, 6-4; 4, Zoe Klein, PHS, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Kira Burnham-Heidi Ngov, PHS, 6-4, 3-6, forfeit; 2, Sam Barmore-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Ashley Gulick-Morgan Darby, PHS, 6-2, 7-6 (4); 3, Meghan Kennedy-Julie Bilcheck, PHS, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Records—PHS, 12-4. SHS, 11-5.
Boys Volleyball
Southington 3, Maloney 0
(25-12, 25-19, 25-8)
Monday, May 15
At Meriden
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 1-for-2 serving; Tim Walsh, 1-for-2 serving, 13 attacks, 6 kills, 5 digs; Zack Morgan, 3-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig; Dan Hackerman, 8 attacks, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Dan Hunter, 9-for-9 serving, 3 aces, 2 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 14-for-16 serving, 21 assists, 13 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block, 15 digs; Jonathan Clark, 7 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block; Andrew Chavez, 18-for-18 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs; Nate Simard, 3-for-3 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 10-for-12 serving, 1 ace, 14 attacks, 8 kills, 11 digs; Connor Brush, 5-for-7 serving, 1 ace, 3 assists, 18 attacks, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig.
Maloney: Michael Lorenzo, 13-for-13 serving, 2 aces, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 6 digs; Stephen Lorenzo, 1-for-1 serving, 1 block; Bryan Carrero, 3-for-4 serving, 1 attack, 1 kill, 1 dig; Adrian Suarez, 4-for-5 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 9 digs; Ethan Chuong, 3-for-3 serving, 6 attacks, 1 kill, 5 digs; Marcos Ortiz, 3-for-4 serving, 1 assist, 9 attacks, 3 kills, 8 digs; Melvin Polanco, 8-for-11 serving, 3 aces, 5 assists, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 2 digs.
Records—SHS, 15-2. MHS, 6-10.
Southington 3, Newington 2
(20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11)
Wednesday, May 17
At Newington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 2-for-3 serving, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 15-for-16 serving, 2 aces, 45 attacks, 13 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1 attack; Zack Morgan, 11-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Dan Hackerman, 16 attacks, 4 kills, 8 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 2-for-3 serving; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 19-for-22 serving, 36 assists, 13 attacks, 9 kills, 7 blocks, 11 digs; Jonathan Clark, 9 attacks, 1 kill, 7 blocks, 3 digs; Andrew Chavez, 11-for-13 serving, 5 assists, 1 attack, 12 digs; Nate Simard, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 18-for-19 serving, 2 aces, 2 assists, 36 attacks, 11 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Connor Brush, 11-for-17 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 31 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs.
Newington: Kevin Bilbraut, 13-for-13 serving, 2 assists, 13 digs; Dan Cloutier, 7-for-7 serving, 1 ace, 17 assists, 1 dig; Leonel Caceres, 3-for-3 serving, 17 attacks, 6 kills, 5 blocks; Ahmer Masood, 5-for-6 serving; Zachary Harmon, 18-for-21 serving, 39 attacks, 11 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Nate Alleyne, 8 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Teddy Fravel, 5 attacks, 2 kills; Evan Metzger, 14-for-14 serving, 26 assists, 5 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Vinh Dau, 9-for-10 serving, 2 aces, 32 attacks, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Nick Sherman, 4-for-5 serving, 2 attacks, 1 kill; Andres Ithier-Vicenty, 16-for-18, 2 aces, 1 assist, 36 attacks, 19 kills, 4 digs.
Records—SHS, 16-2. NHS, 13-6.
Softball
Southington 24, Bulkeley 0
(4 innings)
Monday, May 15
At Southington
BULKELEY
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Meson, 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilera, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vidal, p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bruno, cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caban, 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres, ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Santos, rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Santos, cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Feider, c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|12
|0
|0
|0
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Woodruff, 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Myrick
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marotto, ss
|3
|4
|2
|2
|Beaupre
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Delorme, rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|June
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamson, 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Aldieri
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Scafariello, c
|2
|0
|2
|5
|June, pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zazzaro
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Graff, lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Picard, p
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Semmel, cf
|1
|3
|1
|2
|Totals
|25
|24
|16
|15
HR—Picard. 3B—Zazzaro. 2B—Graff. BB—Myrick, Marotto, Beaupre, Delorme, June, Lamson, Scafariello (2), Graff, Picard, Semmel (3). HBP—Ferrante.
Bulkeley 000 0xx x — 0 0 6
Southington 969 xxx x — 24 16 0
|BULKELEY
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Vidal, L
|3.0
|16
|15
|13
|2
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Picard, W
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|10
Records—BHS, 3-10. SHS, 13-2.
Southington 8, Windsor 0
Tuesday, May 16
At Windsor
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Woodruff, 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Myrick, lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Delorme, rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Lamson, 3b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Scafariello, c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Beaupre, pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Marotto, ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Aldieri, 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Zazzaro, p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Aldieri, pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Picard, lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Semmel, cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gendron, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gundersen, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|9
|13
|6
WINDSOR
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|E.Capuano, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tyburski, cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fontaine, ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McGraw, p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shemanskis, 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nolan, p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Capuano, rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeRosie, lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baressi, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|21
|0
|1
|0
3B—Lamson. 2B—Lamson. BB—Scafariello, E.Capuano.
Southington 010 223 0 — 8 13 E
Windsor 000 000 0 — R H 3
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|7.0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|WINDSOR
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Nolan, L
|6.0
|13
|1
|1
|4
|McGraw
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Records—SHS, 14-2. WHS, 12-4.
Southington 19, Weaver 0
(5 innings)
Wednesday, May 17
At Southington
WEAVER
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Elbert, cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rampno, ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Acerazo, p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gary, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes, lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Quiernes, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Williams, 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Washington, rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|17
|0
|1
|0
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Woodruff, 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Beaupre
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myrick, lf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Waskowicz
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Delorme, rf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|June
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lamson, 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Malachowski
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Scafariello, c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Gendron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rocha
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zazzaro, p
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Picard, p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marotto, ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Aldieri
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Semmel, cf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Graff, c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|19
|21
|15
3B—Zazzaro. 2B—Acerazo. BB—Woodruff, Beaupre, Scafariello, Gendron, Semmel.
Weaver 000 00x x — 0 1 5
Southington 10-72 0xx x — 19 H 1
|WEAVER
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Acerazo, L
|4
|21
|14
|5
|1
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Picard
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
Records—WHS, 2-12. SHS, 15-2.
Southington 10, Farmington 0
Friday, May 19
At Tunxis Mead Park, Farmington
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Woodruff, 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beaupre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myrick, lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|June
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delorme, rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Lamson, 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Scafariello, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|June, pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaupre, pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Zazzaro, p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Williams, pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Picard, p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marotto, ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Aldieri
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Semmel, cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Malachowski
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gundersen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|10
|9
|7
FARMINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Piera, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giuffria, 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mihalek, p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sargent, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benjamin, 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wolkoff, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jahrling, cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blades, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman, rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
BB—Lamson, Scafariello, Ferrante (2), Semmel. HBP—Zazzaro.
Southington 012 412 0 — 10 9 3
Farmington 000 000 0 — R H 3
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Picard
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FARMINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Mihalek, L
|7.0
|9
|7
|5
|4
Records—SHS, 16-2. FHS, 12-6.
Baseball
Greenwich 8, Southington 3
Tuesday, May 16
At Southington
GREENWICH
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Chow, lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ferrao, lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mini, rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Langan, 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Woodring, c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Lanni, pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams, dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sunoo, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Columbo, 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Circelli, ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Schur, p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Perez, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|8
|11
|7
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Gray, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kohl, cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sciota, c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Topper, pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McIntyre, lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercier, 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Babon, 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cooney, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cyr, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panarella, dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Semmel, 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mikosz, ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|24
|3
|5
|2
HR—Babon. 2B—Mini, Sciota, Mercier. BB—Woodring, Williams, Sunoo, Columbo, Schur. HBP—Chow, Columbo, McIntyre, Panarella. SAC—Panarella.
Greenwich 000 053 0 — 8 11 2
Southington 000 200 1 — 3 5 0
|GREENWICH
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Schur, W
|7.0
|5
|3
|0
|8
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|McDonough, L
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Weed
|1.0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Leifert
|1.0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Viturale
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
Records—GHS, 9-10. SHS, 10-5.
Southington 13, Simsbury 0
Wednesday, May 17
At Memorial Park, Simsbury
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Gray, ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Chiaro, ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kohl, lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gil, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sciota, c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Leifert, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McIntyre, dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Semmel, 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Topper, ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Babon, 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Dibble, ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercier, 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Vargas, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooney, rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mikosz, p
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cyr, rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|36
|13
|16
|11
SIMSBURY
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Valerio, cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D’Onofrio, lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Myslow, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips, dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sinacori, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Matteo, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Montgomery, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valentino, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McNally, ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Neagle, rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Talbot, ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
HR—Cyr. 3B—Cyr. 2B—Gray, Kohl, Sciota, Babon, Mikosz. BB—Gray, Chiaro, Babon, Dibble, Mercier, Cooney, Sinacori, Matteo, McNally. HBP—Sciota, D’Onofrio.
Southington 210 244 0 — 13 16 1
Simsbury 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Mikosz, W
|5.7
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Robarge
|1.3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|SIMSBURY
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Proto, L
|2.0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|McNally
|2.7
|8
|5
|0
|2
|Valerio
|0.3
|4
|5
|2
|1
|Neagle
|2.0
|0
|0
|3
|3
Records—Southington, 11-5. Simsbury 8-8.
Southington 4, Farmington 1
Friday, May 19
At Southington
FARMINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Rappaport, dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dunnam, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Conrad, 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sowinski, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mihalek, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cologiovanni, cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Dunst, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kaminski, pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arnold, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Keener, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Siuta, rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|23
|1
|2
|0
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Gray, 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kohl, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sciota, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mercier, 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Babon, 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Mikosz, ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cooney, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Panarella, dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cyr, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|21
|4
|2
|4
HR—Babon, Mikosz. BB—Rappaport (2), Mihalek, Gray (2), Mercier. HBP—Dunst. SAC—XX.
Farmington 000 001 0 — 1 2 1
Southington 300 100 x — 4 3 2
|FARMINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Quigley, L
|3.3
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Dunnam
|2.7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Sheehan, W
|7.0
|2
|0
|3
|7
Records—FHS, 4-13. SHS, 12-5.
Girls Track
Dream Invitational
Friday, May 19
At Danbury HS
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
800m—(9 athletes) 1, Brianna Auray, Fairfield Ludlowe, 2:15.35; 2, Leah Sarkisian, Danbury, 2:17.74; 3, Alyssa Kraus, Fairfield Ludlowe, 2:19.51; 4, Cassandra Sturdevant, Danbury, 2:19.64; 5, Tori Roberts, Hamden, 2:20.2; 6, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 2:21.2.
Sprint medley—(7 relays) 1, Hamden, 1:47.92; 2, Danbury, 1:51.13; 3, Windsor, 1:52.96; 4, Greenwich, 1:53.11; 5, Southington, 1:53.74; 6, Danbury, 1:53.96.
Hammer throw—(6 athletes) 1, Brittany Jones, Bloomfield, 161’1”; 2, Amanda Howe, Southington, 152’5”; 3, Nyla Pouncey, Bloomfield, 117’1”; 4, Julia Groll, Southington, 113’7”; 5, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, 110’11”; Kailyn Mobley, Bloomfield, 107’8”.
Boys Track
Dream Invitational
Friday, May 19
At Danbury HS
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
2 miles—(7 athletes) 1, Peter Schulten, Coginchaug, 9:41.58; 2, Tyler Granja, Danbury, 9:54.82; 3, Steven Stanley, Derby, 10:02.27; 4, Sunil Green, Staples, 10:04.33; 5, Mark Murdy, Southington, 10:05.07; 6, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:20.49.
Sprint medley—(9 relays) 1, Danbury, 1:34.24; 2, Hamden, 1:35.63; 3, Derby, 1:35.85; 4, Windsor, 1:36.07; 5, Southington, 1:36.71; 6, Danbury, 1:37.39.
Triple jump—(5 athletes) 1, Safir Scott, Greenwich, 44’6”; 2, Alex Perez, Derby, 43’3.5”; 3, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 40’9”; 4, Shaun Williams, Danbury, 40’0”; 5, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 39’11.5”.