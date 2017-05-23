St. Paul Spanish students score well

Several world language students from St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol attained national recognition for excellent performance on the 2017 national Spanish examinations.

Students from the school earned two gold medals, a pair of silver medals, and four bronze medals, along with 28 honorable mentions.

The national Spanish examinations are administered each year to students in grades 6-12. They are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.

“Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, national director of the exams, said in a press release, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 157,000 students participating in 2017.”

Gold (oro) medals were presented to students scoring at or above the 95th percentile. Silver (plata) medals were awarded to students scoring between the 85th and 9th percentiles, while bronze (bronce) awards were for those in the 75th through 85th percentiles.

Honorable mentions were presented to students scoring above the national average but below the medal level.