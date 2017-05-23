Southington student is interning at the capitol

Southington’s John Carragher is one of three Tunxis Community College students selected to serve as interns at the Connecticut General Assembly. Carragher, along with Sean McCusker of Simsbury and Nicholas Teeling of Winsted spent their spring semester in Hartford. As part of the Legislative Internship Program, Carragher, a general studies major, was assigned to State Rep. Bob Godfrey (D-110), deputy speaker pro-tempore. During the internship, the students attend hearings and seminars and conduct research, among other duties. From left, Teeling, Carragher, and McCusker.