Presentation about ‘The Workforce of the Future’ to be held June 8

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately one third of American adults hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. Considered by many to be a requisite component of a successful career, a college degree is certainly a valuable asset – but what about those who, for a variety of reasons, take a different path in life?

Two local experts will tackle this topic and discuss the need to provide supports and training for the non-college bound at the Thursday, June 8 meeting of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain’s Catalyst Fund. The “Workforce of the Future” presentation, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hospital of Central Connecticut is free and open to the public.

Featured speakers will be Andrea Comer, executive director of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s Education & Workforce Partnership, and Michael Foran, principal of New Britain High School’s Satellite Careers Academy.

In her role with CBIA’s affiliate partnership, Comer helps promote the development of Connecticut’s workforce through education and training, particularly as it relates to leading sectors in the state. She leads a committed team of professionals who facilitate partnerships with educational institutions, government entities and sector-related business groups to ensure that Connecticut has a competitive, highly skilled workforce.

Foran is the former principal of New Britain High School. In 2011 Foran was named Connecticut State High School Principal of the Year and the following year, he was honored as the METLife National Association of Secondary Schools National High School Principal of the Year. With NBHS’s Satellite Careers Academy, Foran manages a specialized program targeted toward New Britain students who are not making adequate progress toward traditional graduation. In the program’s first two years, 155 students earned diplomas.

“We welcome members of the public to join us for this enlightening discussion about a topic that impacts our entire community,” said Joeline Wruck, director of community initiatives for the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain.

The Catalyst Fund is comprised of a group of community-minded citizens interested in improving the quality of life in Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington, the four towns served by the Community Foundation. Members gather three times per year to learn about a member-chosen issue (Workforce of the Future for 2017) facing their community, and to consider funding requests from charitable organizations addressing the issue. The year concludes with a $10,000 grant award.

The June 8 meeting will kick off a Request for Proposal process targeted to local agencies and programs addressing the chosen topic. Additional meetings will take place Sept. 14, at which applicants for the grant award will make presentations, and Nov. 9, at which this year’s grantee will be chosen.

A light supper and refreshments will be served. Please RSVP to Kimberly Duncan by June 1 at kduncan@cfgnb.org or (860)229-6018, ext. 300.

For more information about the Catalyst Fund, contact Joeline Wruck at jwruck@cfgnb.org or (860)229-6018, ext. 307.