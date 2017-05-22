Weekend roundup for the Bees, May 22

NEW BRITAIN TALLIES SEASON HIGH 15 HITS IN 8-4 VICTORY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Jamar Walton notches a hat trick of homers in 8-4 victory over Lancaster, first individual 3 HR game in Bees history #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: New Britain had a 4-1 lead going into the top of the 6th inning. The Bees would tack on some key insurance runs, scoring 3 in the inning after Jamar Walton’s second home run of the game, an RBI triple by Yusuke Kajimoto, and an RBI single by Jovan Rosa to make the score 7-1.

Pitchers of Record: W: Anthony Marzi (3-2) | L: Brad Bergesen (2-2)

Player(s) of the Game: K.C. Hobson (Lancaster) – 3-3, HR, 5 RBI | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-3, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Monday, May 22nd, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (10-20) vs. York Revolution (12-17)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jonathan Pettibone (0-0, 1.10) | York: Victor Mateo

(0-3, 2.84)

Bees Buzz: Jamar Walton became the first player in Bees history to hit 3 home runs in a single game, and has hit 4 home runs in the past 3 games…The Bees hit 4 combined home runs in a single game for the second time in team history…Anthony Marzi has earned a win in back to back starts…Ivan Villaescusa recorded his first multi-hit game of the season…New Britain recorded a season high 15 hits in the game…Yusuke Kajimoto finished a double shy of the cycle… …New Britain has hit 15 total home runs through their last 8 games…Yusuke Kajimoto and Michael Crouse each had 3 hits in today’s game, which ties the season high for most hits by a Bees player in a game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 170, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 193.

NEW BRITAIN BEES (9-20) VS. LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS (18-11)

==========

In 140 Characters or Less: #MarziOnTheMound as the Bees looks to salvage a victory from their 3 game set with Lancaster this afternoon at 2 PM #NewBritainVsEverybody

Series: The series began with a one run victory for Lancaster on Friday with a final score of 5-4 after a late New Britain rally fell just short. The Barnstormers were victorious in game 2 with an 8-3 final score. The series will conclude this afternoon at 2:00 P.M.

The Bees: New Britain continues to knock the ball out of the park, having hit 11 home runs in their past 7 games overall. Last night, Jovan Rosa hit a 2 run shot in the 1st inning and Conor Bierfeldt hit his team leading 7th home run in the 8th inning. On the mound, Shawn Gilblair and Jason Jarvis each tossed a scoreless frame, although Gilblair inherited runners that starter Brian Dupra left behind, who would eventually score and the runs would get charged to Dupra.

The Opposition: K.C. Hobson was the main story for Lancaster in last night’s game, going 3-3 with a home run and 5 RBI, becoming the fourth Lancaster player to notch at least 5 RBI in a single game this year. Hobson and Darian Sandford also both had 3 hits in the game. The combined efforts of R.J. Hively, Scott Shuman and Kaohi Downing limited the New Britain offense to only 1 run through the last 4 2/3 innings.

Starters:

New Britain: Anthony Marzi (2-2, 4.38) | Lancaster: Brad Bergesen (2-1, 3.24)

Key to the Game – Marzi momentum shift: Since Anthony Marzi’s complete game shutout on May 16th against Bridgeport, the New Britain pitching staff has not allowed less than 5 runs in any of the 5 games that came after it. The starting pitching in particular has seen a majority of the recent struggles, allowing 17 runs in the last 3 games alone. Marzi is going to have a tough challenge ahead of him going against the powerful, stacked offense that Lancaster has. Look for him to go the extra mile to shift the momentum back in the favor of New Britain’s starters, and look for the Bees defense to be polished and sharp to back him up.

Bees Buzz: This game is scheduled to be Anthony Marzi’s second start against Lancaster…Jovan Rosa brought in 2 runs last night, making last night’s game his first multi-RBI game since August 26th of last year…New Britain has homered in the 1st inning in back to back games…The Bees have hit at least 1 home run in 7 straight games, 4 of those 7 have featured multiple home runs…Jovan Rosa has tallied multiple hits in back to back games…With his 2 innings of relief yesterday, Mike Hepple is now 9 2/3 innings away from 200 innings pitched in his career…New Britain has hit multiple home runs in 3 straight games…Michael Crouse’s on base streak was snapped at 12 games yesterday. It remains the season high in that category for New Britain…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 169 yesterday, and overall consecutive games played streak to 192, including postseason.

ROSA, BIERFELDT GO YARD IN 8-3 LOSS TO LANCASTER

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt hits team leading 7th homer in 8-3 loss to Lancaster in game 2. Series concludes tomorrow afternoon at 2 PM #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The Barnstormers asserted themselves by answering Jovan Rosa’s 2 run home run in the top of the 1st inning with a 2 run shot by K.C. Hobson in the bottom half. It quickly erased New Britain’s only lead through the game, as Lancaster would add another run in the 2nd inning to take the lead for good.

Pitchers of Record: W: R.J. Hively (2-0) | L: Brian Dupra (3-1)

Next Game: Sunday, May 21st, 2:00 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (9-20) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (17-11)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Anthony Marzi (2-2, 4.38) | Lancaster: Brad Bergesen (2-1, 3.24)

Bees Buzz: New Britain has homered in the 1st inning in back to back games…The Bees have hit at least 1 home run in 7 straight games, 4 of those 7 have featured multiple home runs…Jovan Rosa has tallied multiple hits in back to back games…With his 2 innings of relief in today’s game, Mike Hepple is now 9 2/3 innings away from 200 innings pitched in his career…New Britain has hit multiple home runs in 3 straight games…Michael Crouse’s on base streak has been snapped at 12 games. It remains the season high in that category for New Britain…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 169, and overall consecutive games played streak to 192, including postseason…The game was the longest 9 inning game for New Britain so far this season (3:29).

WALTON NOTCHES HIS FIRST BEES HOME RUN IN 5-4 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Skelton and Walton go yard in a 5-4 loss to Lancaster to open their Pennsylvania road trip. Game 2 tomorrow at 6:30 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The score was tied up at 1 in the top of the 4th inning and Lastings Milledge came to the plate for Lancaster. K.C. Hobson was on 3rd and Blake Gailen was on 1st when Mike Lee committed a throwing error trying to pick off Gailen, allowing Hobson to score. Milledge would then notch a single to bring Gailen home from 2nd, making the score 3-1. The Bees would rally late, but the Barnstormers would hold on to that lead to take the victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Elih Villanueva (3-1) | L: Mike Lee (0-2) | SV: Anthony Carter (5)

Player(s) of the Game: Blake Gailen (Lancaster) – 2-4, HR, RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI

Next Game: Saturday, May 20th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (9-19) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (16-11)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Brian Dupra (3-0, 1.75) | Lancaster: Jarret Leverett (1-0, 9.82)

Bees Buzz: The Bees have homered twice in back to back games…Michael Crouse has reached base safely in 12 straight games, extending the season high in that category for New Britain…Starting pitcher Mike Lee struck out 6 Lancaster batters, which ties the season high for most strikeouts by a Bees pitcher in a single game…In his 167 games as a Bee before tonight, Jovan Rosa had only batted in the 5th slot of the batting order 5 times. Tonight was his 6th time in that spot…Craig Maddox hit his first triple of the season in the game, and the Bees’ 5th triple overall on the year…James Skelton has hit a home run in back to back games…Jamar Walton hit his first home run in a Bees uniform in the 9th inning…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 168, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 191, including postseason.