Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, May 19

Baseball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with a 4-1 victory over Farmington (4-13) at home. Jake Babon gave the Knights a 3-0 lead with a home run that scored Jonathan Gray and Jeremy Mercier in the first inning. John Mikosz extended Southington’s lead with a solo homerun in the fourth. Babon’s and Mikosz’s homeruns accounted for Southington’s only two hits in the game. The Indians scored their lone run off an error in the sixth. The Knights finished with two errors. Ryan Sheehan threw a complete game on the mound with seven strikeouts in 111 pitches, allowing three walks and two hits. The Knights will look to clinch the CCC Central Blue divisional title next week when they close out the regular season with contests against regional opponents NW Catholic (14-4), Avon (13-5), and Bulkeley-Weaver (3-13). Southington is currently 12-5 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win after edging out Glastonbury by a pair of strokes, 152-154, at home. The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they travel to divisional Conard on Monday, May 22 and then return home to host Bristol Central on Wednesday, May 24. Southington is currently 6-8 overall with an average course rating of 19.74.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights broke their five-game losing streak with a 14-9 victory over Berlin (5-9) at home. The Knights led by two, 7-5, at halftime. Morgan Raymond (7 shots) paced the offense with four goals. Raymond also recovered eight ground balls and won five draws. Addie Kilgore (7 shots, 2 assists) backed Raymond with three scores. This was Julia Wells’ third game back since missing some time with an injury, saving 13 shots in the cage. Southington finished with 32 shots on goal. The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they travel to nonconference Trumbull (6-8) on Tuesday, May 23. Southington is currently 9-6 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights earned their fifth-straight win and recorded their ninth shutout of the season by blanking Farmington (12-6), 10-0, on the road. The Knights held a 7-0 lead by the fifth inning, finishing with 11 hits and two errors. Amanda Delorme went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Lamson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a double, and a walk. Frankie Ferrante’s only hit went for a home run. Kara Zazzaro (11-2) started on the circle and went five innings with seven strikeouts, allowing five hits. Delany Picard (1-0) closed with a pair of strikeouts. The Knights will look to clinch the CCC Central Blue divisional title next week when they travel to regional NW Catholic (7-11) on Monday, May 22 and then return home to host divisional Conard (5-12) in their regular season finale on Tuesday, May 23. Southington is currently 16-2 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win by edging out Pomperaug (12-4) by a point, 4-3, at home. No. 2 singles Abby Murphy clinched the win for the Knights after securing the fourth point in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, over Pomperaug’s Lila Vogel. Moments before Murphy’s win, No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik won by forfeit over Pomperaug’s Kira Burnham and Heidi Ngov. Roy and Tommervik took the first set, 6-4, but dropped the second set, 3-6. However, a flip of the racquet decided that the third set would be settled in a full set in Southington’s favor rather than in a super tiebreaker in Pomperaug’s favor. Thus, Burnham and Ngov chose to forfeit the match and not play the set. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew and No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Nebeeka Saha won in straight sets. No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec lost in straight sets. The Knights will close out the regular season this week when they travel to Wethersfield (14-3) on Monday, May 22. Southington is currently 11-5 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—7-5 (7-5).

Week 2—17-9 (10-4).

Week 3—29-16 (12-7).

Week 4—48-21 (19-5).

Week 5—60-33 (12-12).

Week 6—73-44 (13-11).

Week 7—89-52 (16-8).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments:

Boys Volleyball (16-2)—4/24 vs. Lewis Mills.

Girls Lacrosse (9-6)—4/27 vs. NFA.

Softball (16-2)—5/1 vs. NW Catholic.

Baseball (12-5)—5/4 at Conard.

Girls Tennis (11-5)—5/12 at Avon.

Boys Tennis (9-6)—5/17 at Newington.

Teams that Clinched Divisional Titles:

Boys Volleyball (16-2)—5/17 at Newington.

Teams Eliminated from State Tournaments:

Boys Lacrosse (2-14)—4/29 vs. Conard.

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.1 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.12, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 60.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

800m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 2:23.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury; Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:27.49 (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:29.94 (2nd improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Isabella Scalise, 5:36.08, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Isabella Scalise, 12:05.5, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 50.6 (2nd school record, 4th improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x400m Relay—4.13, 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x800m Relay—10:02.8 (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Allie Brown, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield, 5/2 at Simsbury; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard, 5/9 vs. Hall; Sydney Garrison, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays, 5/9 vs. Hall.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’7.5” (1st Improved), 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 133’9” (2nd school record, 3rd improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Trinity Cardillo, 97’10”, 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Alijah Vega, 98’2”, 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational; Gabriella Mondo, 97’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Julia Groll, 96’09”, 5/9 vs. Hall.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 12’ (4th school record, 3rd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.3 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury; Michael Mauro, 15.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.93 (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard; Michael Mauro, 43.08 (1st improved), 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

100m Dash—Stephen Witte, 10.91, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Kenneth Dowler, 11.1, 5/2 at Simsbury; John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Joseph Albanese, 11.56, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tyson Harris, 11.54 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

200m Dash—Tyson Harris, 23.67, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Cameron Coulombe, 23.92, 5/9 vs. Hall.

400m Dash—Tyson Harris, 52.57 (2nd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:04.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

1600m Run—Sean Young, 4:38.67, 5/9 vs. Hall; Shane Leone, 4:39, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Conner Leone, 9:56.52, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Mark Murdy, 10:07.11, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

4x100m Relay—45.59 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x400m Relay—3:36.8 (1st improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

4x800m Relay—8:48.13 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3.5” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Tyson Harris, 20’6”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Triple Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Anthony Mondo, 41’11” (2nd improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Michael Mauro, 39’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

High Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’10”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Shot Put—Jake Monson, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; David Pastor, 41’9.5” (2nd improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Discus Throw—Jake Monson, 120’2.5” (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Javelin Throw—David Pastor, 150’6” (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 13’ (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

