Police investigate overturned vehicle with serious injury

A Meriden was seriously injured in a one-car accident at the corner of Savage Street and Meriden Avenue. The Southington Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the accident to contact Officer Vose at (860) 621-0101 or mvose@southingtonpolice.org.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. The preliminary investigation revealed that Vanessa Volpe, 30, of Meriden, was operating her 2016 Acura TLX east on Savage Street when she left the roadway in the intersection. The vehicle entered the front yard of 1307 Meriden Avenue and rolled over.

Volpe was partially ejected from the vehicle and became trapped underneath. Responding officers and others were able to lift the vehicle to free her, but she and free suffered serious injuries. Volpe was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.