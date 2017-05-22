Obituary: James ‘Jimmy’ J. Boucher, 64

James “Jimmy” J. Boucher, 64, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. He was the husband of Joanne (Galavage) Boucher.

He was born in New Britain on May 4, 1953, the son of Leon and Alberta (Blier) Boucher. Prior to his illness he had worked with his father in family concrete business.

In addition to his wife and parents of Southington he is survived by his children Michelle Boucher-D’Agostino, Robert Boucher both of Southington and Tyler Boucher of Bristol and a grandson Andrew D’Agostino. He also leaves his brother Michael and wife Anthey Boucher of Southington and his sister Lisa and husband Christopher Jones of Natick, MA, his sister and brother-in-law Suzanne and Kevin Ryan and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his loving dog “Chee-Chee”.

The family would like to thank the staff at John Dempsey Hospital especially his nurses Jane and Cathy for their wonderful care and concern.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com