Meriden man arrested for domestic incident at Motel 6

Police arrested Xavier Crofton, 25, of Meriden after a domestic violence incident at Motel 6 on Queen Street on Tuesday, May 16.

Police report that Crofton was involved in an argument with a female inside the motel room. The victim was sitting on the bed eating when Crofton allegedly charged her, pushing her back onto the bed before punching her in the nose. The victim suffered a bloody nose and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel. She refused transport to a medical facility.

Crofton was charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. He was released on a $2,500 bond and given a May 17 court date in Bristol. Crofton was then turned over to the Connecticut State Police for an active arrest warrant on an unrelated charge.

This is a Domestic Violence incident and no further information on the victim will be released by police.