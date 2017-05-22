HHC Senior Services nurse honored for remarkable care

Shelby Verrone-Webb, LPN, from Southington Care Center was one of three Hartford HealthCare Senior Services nurses to receive the 2017 Nightingale Award for her work in skilled nursing and rehabilitation services

“Hartford HealthCare Senior Services is truly proud of all our nurses, who consistently demonstrate their expertise and commitment to our residents and outpatients every day,” said HHC Senior Services regional director of skilled nursing facilities operations Sharon Robinson RN, BSN, MHA in a press release. “We celebrate our Nightingale Award recipients who have made their careers their life missions as they deliver the highest quality care to achieve an optimum outcome.”

Verrone-Webb said in the release that it was her close relationship with her grandmother that has drawn her to care for older adults, primarily those with dementia. In addition to her nursing duties at Southington Care Center, Verrone-Webb initiates life enrichment activities, such as taking patients for walks outside in the meditation garden or to the outdoor summer concert series.

“I am a familiar face and know their moods, their habits and what can make their lives easier,” she said in the release. “They can’t be here as much as we are, so it reassures them to know their loved ones are well cared for.”

The award was presented in a ceremony on May 11.

Hartford HealthCare Senior Services is a not for profit Hartford HealthCare Partner. For more information about Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, visit hhcseniorservices.org.