Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, May 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s home loss to Greenwich (9-10) by earning their 11th win of the season, recording their fifth shutout on the year with a 13-0 blanking at Simsbury (8-8). Southington finished the game with 16 hits and one error. Jake Babon went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, an RBI, a double, and a walk. Jonathan Gray went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, and a walk. Tyler Cyr went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a home run, and a triple. John Mikosz (6-0) started on the mound and went five and two thirds innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing three walks and two hits. Bailey Robarge (2-0) closed with three strikeouts. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional opponents Farmington (4-12) on Friday and Bulkeley-Weaver (3-12) on Saturday. Southington is currently 11-5 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with a 156-163 victory over NW Catholic at home. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Glastonbury on Friday. Southington is currently 5-8 overall.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 13-4, at Avon (8-7) in their regular season finale. The Knights finished the regular season at 2-14 overall (2-6 home, 0-8 away) with a record of 2-7 against CCC teams, placing sixth out of six teams in the CCC Central region (0-5).

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights suffered their fifth-straight loss after falling, 13-7, at Avon (4-9). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Berlin (5-8) on Friday. Southington is currently 8-6 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight win and recorded their eighth shutout on the year with a 19-0 rout of Weaver (2-11) in five innings at home. The win was also Southington’s fourth-straight shutout as well. The Knights finished with 21 hits and one error. Sarah Myrick went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. Kara Zazzaro went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, a run scored, and a triple. Amanda Delorme went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Kara Zazzaro started on the circle and went two innings with five strikeouts in a no-hitter. Delaney Picard closed with six strikeouts, allowing just one hit. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Farmington (12-5) on Friday. Southington is currently 15-2 overall.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win and qualified for the Class LL tournament as a team with a 6-1 triumph at Newington (6-7). No. 2 singles Nate Zmarlicki prevailed in three sets in a super tiebreaker over Newington’s Ben Arora, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 10-4. No. 4 singles Marek Kryzanski also pulled out a win in a three-set tiebreaker, rising over Newington’s Shelbin Cheriyan, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Adam Kosko and Turner Rodman won in straight sets. Jon Kryzanski and Chudy did not surrender a single game. The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they host New Britain (7-6) on Monday, May 22 and EO Smith (4-7) in their regular season finale on Tuesday, May 23. Southington is currently 9-6 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their 10th win of the season and recorded their fourth shutout on the year with a 7-0 sweep of Bristol Central (6-6) at home. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan won in straight sets. Callahan surrendered just one game. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik, No. 2 doubles Safiyah Pathan and Nebeeka Saha, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec won in straight sets as well. No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles surrendered just one game each. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host nonconference Pomperaug (12-3) on Friday. Southington is currently 10-5 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their fourth-straight win by edging out Newington (13-6) by a point, 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11), on the road. Tim Walsh (14 digs) paced the offense with 13 kills on 45 attacks. Walsh also went 15-for-16 serving with a pair of aces. Brian Durocher (11 kills, 2 assists) went 18-for-19 behind the service line with two aces and anchored the defense with 18 digs. Dan Hackerman (4 kills) controlled the net with eight blocks. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (11 digs, 9 kills) dished out 36 assists. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they host regional Glastonbury (7-9) in their regular season finale on Monday, May 22. Southington is currently 16-2 overall.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.