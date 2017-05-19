Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, May 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, May 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights suffered their fifth loss of the season after falling, 8-3, to Greenwich (9-10) at home. Southington mustered just five hits. Jake Babon went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, a run scored, and a home run. Connor McDonough (1-1) started on the mound and went four innings with three strikeouts, allowing three earned runs, three hits, and three walks. Jake Weed, Vin Viturale, and Kyle Leifert saw some action on the mound as well, each pitching an inning. The Knights will wrap up the week with games against divisional Simsbury (8-7), regional Farmington (4-11), and regional Bulkeley-Weaver (3-11). Southington is currently 10-5 overall.

Golf: Southington’s three-match losing streak was broken after the Blue Knights earned their fourth win of the season with a 158-163 victory over Simsbury at Simsbury Farms Golf Course. Nate No. 1 L’Heureux and No. 2 Mike Zera led the Knights with 38s. No. 3 Cameron Zegzdryn (40) and No. 4 CJ McManus (42) contributed as well. Simsbury’s No. 3 golfer, James Bosworth, tied L’Heureux and Zera with a 38 as co-medalist of the match. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional NW Catholic on Wednesday and divisional Glastonbury on Friday. Southington is currently 4-8 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights suffered their fourth-straight loss after falling, 18-6, to Conard (11-2) at home. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Avon (3-9) on Wednesday and then return home to host Berlin (5-8) on Friday. Southington is currently 8-5 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win and recorded their seventh shutout of the season, blanking Windsor (12-4), 8-0, on the road. The Knights held a slim 1-0 advantage through three innings, but extended their lead with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings, capping off the victory with three runs in the sixth. Southington finished with 16 hits. Abby Lamson went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored, a double, and a triple. Amanda Delorme went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sarah Myrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kara Zazzaro threw a complete game shutout with six strikeouts in 78 pitches, allowing just one hit and one walk. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional Weaver (2-10) on Wednesday and then hit the road for regional Farmington (12-5) on Friday. Southington is currently 14-2 overall.

Boys Tennis: Southington’s two-match losing streak was broken after the Blue Knights earned their eighth win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Manchester (3-9) at home. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing and No. 2 singles Marek Kryzanski won in straight sets. Kryzanski dropped just one game. No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Adam Kosko and Mike Loose won in straight sets as well. No. 3 singles Andrew Kudla and No. 4 singles Tyler Heidgerd lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Newington (6-6) on Wednesday. Southington is currently 8-6 overall and one win shy of qualifying as a team for the Class LL tournament.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.