Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, May 15

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, May 15. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf: The Blue Knights suffered their third-straight loss after falling, 153-169, to Avon at Blue Fox Run Golf Course. The Knights will wrap up the week with matches against divisional Simsbury, regional NW Catholic, and divisional Glastonbury. Southington is currently 3-8 overall.

Boys Lacrosse: After winning their second game of the season against NW Catholic on Saturday, the Blue Knights fell back into the loss column following a 16-7 loss to Hall (6-7) at home, knocking them out of contention of clinching a spot in the CCC Central Region tournament. The Knights trailed, 9-4, at halftime. Matt Thompson (5 shots, 2 assists) paced the offense with a pair of goals. Lance Johnston and Brandon Slade recovered four ground balls each. Garrett Brown saved 20 shots in the cage. Southington took 39 shots on goal and committed six penalties. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Avon (7-7) for their regular season finale on Wednesday. Southington is currently 2-13 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win and recorded their sixth shutout of the season with a 25-0 rout of Bulkeley (3-10) in five innings at home. Southington posted nine runs in the first and third innings and seven runs in the second, finishing the game with 15 hits. Abby Lamson went 2-for-2 at the plate with five RBIs, two runs scored, and a walk. Maighread Scafariello went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, two walks, and a double. Delaney Picard went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a run scored, a home run, and a walk. Picard threw a complete game shutout and no-hitter on the circle, striking out 10 of the 12 batters she faced in 44 pitches. The Knights will wrap up the week with games against regional opponents Windsor (12-3), Weaver (2-10), and Farmington (11-5). Southington is currently 13-2 overall.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights dropped their second-straight match after falling, 5-2, to Simsbury (8-2) at home. No. 4 singles Erik Kryzanski and No. 3 doubles Marek Kryzanski and Mike Loose both won in straight sets to come away with Southington’s only two wins on the day. Marek Kryzanski and Loose surrendered just one game. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, and No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Nate Zmarlicki lost in super tiebreakers. No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing and No. 3 singles Rohan Kataria lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Manchester (3-8) on Tuesday and then hit the road for Newington (6-6) on Wednesday. Southington is currently 7-6 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights dropped their fifth match of the season after suffering their first shutout on the year in a 7-0 sweep at Simsbury (10-0). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Bristol Central (6-5) on Wednesday and nonconference Pomperaug (12-3) on Friday. Southington is currently 9-5 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win after recording their 10th shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-19, 25-8) at Maloney (6-10). Brian Durocher (11 digs) paced the offense with eight kills on 14 attacks. Dan Hunter (2 digs) went 9-for-9 serving with three aces. Andrew Chavez (5 digs) went 18-for-18 behind the service line with a pair of aces. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. anchored the defense with 15 digs, and Connor Brush (6 kills, 3 assists) controlled the net with three blocks. Gianacopolos Jr. also dished out 21 assists. The Knights will wrap up the week when they finish their six-match road stretch with a road trip to regional Newington (13-5) on Wednesday. Southington is currently 15-2 overall.

