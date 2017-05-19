Fins hold on vs. Bees as rally falls short

BRIDGEPORT OUTSLUGS NEW BRITAIN 10-8 IN SERIES FINALE

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Kajimoto hits his 1st home run as a Bee, but late rally falls short in 10-8 loss. Bees head to Lancaster tomorrow. #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Alberto Callaspo hit a 3 run home run to extend the Bridgeport lead to 8-3 in the top of the 4th inning. New Britain would battle back to cut the deficit multiple times, but the 3 run shot by Callaspo would prove to be vital in the shootout victory for Bridgeport.

Pitchers of Record: W: Charles Brewer (3-0) | L: Kyle Simon (2-2) | SV: David Carpenter (11)

Player(s) of the Game: Angelys Nina (Bridgeport) – 4-6, 2B, RBI | Yusuke Kajimoto (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Friday, May 19th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (9-18) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (15-11)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Mike Lee (0-1, 5.59) | Lancaster: Elih Villanueva (2-1, 2.53)

Home Tickets: CLICK HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:15 P.M.

Bees Buzz: James Skelton hit his 4th home run of the season in the 3rd inning…Yusuke Kajimoto scored his first run as a Bee on an RBI groundout by Michael Baca in the 5th…Kajimoto hit his first home run as a Bee in the 8th inning…Skelton drew his league leading 23rd walk in the game, the next closest player in total walks is Bryan LaHair of Somerset with 18…New Britain has hit 6 home runs in their last 5 games…Michael Crouse has tallied multiple hits in back to back games…With this series complete, the only team that New Britain has not played yet this year is Southern Maryland…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 167, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 190…The game was the longest 9 inning game of the year so far (3:16).

About the New Britain Bees

The New Britain Bees are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and are in their second season of play at New Britain Stadium. Tickets for the 2017 season are available by calling 860-826-BEES (2337), online at NBBees.com, or by visiting the New Britain Stadium Box Office.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 36 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 800 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment to metropolitan markets serving nearly 15% of the U.S. population.

For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com