Finance board to hold special meeting for budget discussions

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Southington officials decided to extend the budget schedule for the 2017-18 fiscal year, but even more changes might be on the way.

Southington’s Board of Finance will hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 8 to deal with the unique circumstances surrounding this year’s town budget. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Chambers.

The special meeting is a reaction to the ongoing gridlock in the state capitol that has caused communities across the state to scramble with local budgets and timetables.

At the May 8 Town Council meeting, a motion to adopt the Southington budget was tabled in hopes of receiving better guidance from state legislators in the coming weeks. But a vote at the next council meeting would still allow the BOF would to set the town’s mill rate at their June 14 meeting.

Now, that schedule could change even further as town officials continue to look for the best solution.

During the last BOF meeting, Town Manager Garry Brumback told finance board members that they have the option to reject the budget that was voted on, so that it can be restructured to account for the changing financial landscape.

“Restructuring the budget is something you may want to seriously consider,” Brumback said during the meeting. “The big challenge here is not as much the dollar amount… It’s really the structure.”

At the special meeting, BOF officials will discuss changes, including a potential restructuring of the current budget process.

The ongoing talks have forced all boards to be flexible. Board of Education chair Brian Goralski asked fellow board members to push the scheduled BOE meeting from June 8 to June 15 at 7 p.m. to avoid a conflict with the BOF meeting.

Goralski said that the new meeting time also gives the BOE a chance to deal with any new changes.

“We rescheduled our meeting so we could have better information to move forward with finalizing our budget,” he said.