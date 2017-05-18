Policed are investigating inappropriate texts at local middle schools

The Southington Police Department has responded to reports in social media about local middle school students sending inappropriate texts.

In a press release, the SPD confirmed that there is an active investigation involving students at both middle schools.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation involving juveniles,” police said in the release, “and there will be no further comment or information released at this time.”

The investigation involves minors, so police will only release further information if they are able as it becomes available.