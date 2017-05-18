Police announce ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

The Southington Police Department is joining over 10,000 state and local Law enforcement agencies around the country to help save more lives by strongly enforcing seat belt laws around the clock.

The national Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement mobilization kicked off on Monday, May 22, and local police will join the campaign aimed at saving lives by cracking down on those who don’t buckle up, along with distracted drivers and those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Seat belt use has been credited for saving thousands of lives each year, and the Southington Police Department has committed themselves to spreading the word through enforcement and education.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show that nearly half (48 percent) of the 22,441 occupants killed in crashes in 2015 were unbuckled. In addition, 57 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seat belts, compared to 40 percent killed during the daytime.

Men continue to outnumber women in not wearing seat belts—52 percent to 42 percent. Pickup truck occupants tend to be the lowest among any other vehicle type in wearing seat belts with 59 percent of unbuckled drivers killed, compared to 54 percent for SUV drivers, 42 percent for passenger car drivers, and 41 percent for van drivers.

This year’s Click it or Ticket enforcement mobilization runs from May 22 through June 4.

For more info, visit www.nhtsa.gov.