Obituary: Julia (Smulski) McKney, 81

Julia (Smulski) McKney, 81, of Southington, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Born in New Britain on October 24, 1935, she was a daughter to the late Mary and John Smulski.

Raised in New Britain, she settled in Southington to raise her family. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Julia centered her life around caring for her family, whom she loved to cook for and be surrounded by. She also thoroughly enjoyed gardening, antiquing, going to tag sales, swimming and sewing. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and extended family.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Gilchrist and her husband, Paul of St. Petersburg, FL, Cheryl Robitaille and her husband, George of Southington, Doreen Gallo and her husband, Anthony of Largo, FL, and Fred Mottola of Plantsville; her husband, Chadwick McKney; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Helen Mierzejewski, Hedy Bokan, Terry Kavalauskas and her husband, Steve, and Charlotte Beckerman and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her step-children and their families, Jerry McKney and his wife, Cathy of FL, Michael McKney and his wife, Heather of Meriden, and Chadwick McKney, Jr. of AZ. She was predeceased by her siblings, John, Joseph, Estella, and Stanley.

A Memorial Service in celebration of Julia’s life will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com