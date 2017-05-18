Obituary: Jean B. Conti, 82

Jean B. Conti, 82, of Southington, passed away peacefully on to Heaven on Monday, May 15, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born on Jan. 7, 1935 in Putman at Day Kimball Hospital, daughter of the late Ralph and Opal (Dumermuth) Brearley.

Jean was known as “Ma” or “Gram” to her closest family members. She was employed at Pratt & Whitney and then continued on to serve her community prior to her retirement at Dunkin Donuts where she grew close to multiple Police officers on the Southington Police force. Jean was a maternal figure to so many and offered her love and support to those in need.

Jean leaves six children behind Michelle E. Gardner, Gary R. Gardner and his wife Michelle E. Gardner, Lorene A. Matthews, Jacqueline L. Gardner, Brian A. Gardner, and Corrine L. Conti. Jean also leaves her siblings Priscilla & Grady Williams, Barbra Davis, Mary Jane Eudy and Archie Bourque and his wife Eileen. Jean leaves her grandchildren Thomas R. Mathews, Miranda J. Fortin, Breanna L. Fortin, and Kayla Rose Allaire-Gardner. They adored her fun loving spirit and nonjudgmental attitude. Jean married the love of her life Richard A. Gardner in 1951. She also leaves behind Charlie Gardner, Sherri R. Allaire, Scott Cavell, Judy Sweezey Brandt and countless others who enjoyed her humor. She loved her beloved Boston-Terrier “Vegas”. She was predeceased by her cherished grandson Michael J. Fortin Jr. and brother Richard Bourque.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 18, 2017 at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489

