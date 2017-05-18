Knotter Drive closure on Saturday, May 20; Businesses will remain open

On Saturday, May 20, D’Amato Construction and the Southington Water Department will be doing work on Knotter Drive, between Meriden Waterbury Road in Southington and West Johnson Avenue in Cheshire. This portion of the road will be closed to thru-traffic. Barricades will be put in place at 7 a.m., and work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m.

Traffic from Southington will be detoured from Meriden Waterbury Road (Rt. 322) to Clark Street to travel into Cheshire (West Johnson Ave). Traffic from Cheshire will be detoured from West Johnson Ave to Clark Street to Meriden Waterbury Road.

During the road closure, access to Burger King and Comfort Suites will be granted, and officers working the detail will allow vehicles to enter Knotter Drive from Meriden Waterbury Road to access these businesses.

There will be one SPD officer with a cruiser posted at Knotter Drive at Meriden Waterbury Road with barricades and signs to assist motorists around the detour. There will be a second officer posted on Knotter Drive with barricades keeping any traffic from entering the construction zone.

The Cheshire Police Department will be assisting motorists on the Cheshire end of the detour.