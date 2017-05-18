Crouse homers, but Bluefish still win

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse with his 5th homer this season; Bierfeldt, League reach career milestones in 10-6 shootout loss to Bluefish. #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Bridgeport sent 10 hitters to the plate in the top of the 4th inning, tallying 6 runs to take a 7-1 lead at the time. The offensive surge was led by Alberto Callaspo’s 2 run double and RBI singles by Angelys Nina and Luis Hernandez. The 7th run of that inning would eventually result as the game winning run.

Pitchers of Record: W: Chris Rearick (1-1) | L: Eric Fornataro (0-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Jose Gil (Bridgeport) – 4-5, 3 2B, 3 R, RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) | 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Thursday, May 18th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Bridgeport Bluefish (15-12) vs. New Britain Bees (9-17)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Kyle Simon (2-1, 3.38) | Bridgeport: Charles Brewer (2-0, 5.68)

Bees Buzz: Yusuke Kajimoto hit his first double in a Bees uniform in the 2nd inning…Michael Crouse now has 2 home runs and 8 RBI over the last 9 days…Conor Bierfeldt notched his 100th and 101st career doubles in tonight’s game…Steve Carrillo batted in 2 runs, making tonight his first multi-RBI game of the season…Brandon League made his 700th professional career appearance in the 9th inning of tonight’s game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 166, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 189.

