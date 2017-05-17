Volleyball posts sweeps over Bulkeley, Farmington

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knight volleyball team remained out on the road this past week, as a part of their six-match road stint, but being away from home was surely not a problem for them.

A pair of shutouts kept the Knights in fifth place of Class L and on top of the CCC South with a flawless regional record of 5-0. Both wins also kept the Knights just a half of a match back of undefeated East Hartford in first place of the CCC.

The Knights will finish out their six-match road streak this week when they travel to Maloney (6-9) on Monday, May 15 and Newington (12-5) on Wednesday, May 17. Southington is currently 14-2 overall.

Win at Bulkeley

MAY 10—The Knights began the week with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) at Bulkeley on Wednesday.

Tim Walsh (8 digs) paced the offense with eight kills on 17 attacks. William Pfanzelt dished out 19 assists, and Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with nine digs.

Niko Sophroniou went 12-for-13 serving with three aces. Dan Hackerman and Lou Gianacopolos Jr. controlled the net with a pair of blocks each.

Win at Farmington

MAY 12—The Knights rounded out the week by earning their second straight-win and ninth shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-20, 25-19) at Farmington on Friday.

Walsh (3 digs) marshaled the offense with 11 kills on 21 attacks. Gianacopolos Jr. (9 digs, 4 kills) dished out 29 assists and went 12-for-16 serving with a pair of aces.

Brian Durocher (7 kills, 4 digs) went 15-for-16 behind the service line with two aces. Zack Morgan went 13-for-14 serving with a pair of aces.

Connor Brush (6 kills, 4 assists) anchored the defense with 13 digs, and Hackerman (4 kills) controlled the net with four blocks.

For this week's box scores, click here: (www.southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/16/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-19-edition).