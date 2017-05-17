Tailspin continues for Lady Knight lacrosse team

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Their 6-0 start seems like a distant memory for the Lady Knight lacrosse team after they falling to Hall, 14-10, in their lone game last week. The loss continued a three-game losing streak for the Knights.

Southington’s only achieved two wins in the last six contests, and injuries to key players might have played a large role in the team’s recent tailspin. But it’s not time to push the panic button just yet.

The Knights are already qualified for the Class L tournament and still have four games left in the regular season to redeem themselves.

“It was a tough loss, but it wasn’t like we’ve given up,” said Southington coach Jill Pomposi. “We know how to fight now. We know that we need to be playing for the whole 50 minutes and can’t rely on just one person to be successful.”

The Warriors opened the first half by scoring the first four goals of the game, going on an 8-1 run. The Knights cut the deficit to four with three goals before the half ended, trailing, 8-4, at halftime.

Southington netted the first two goals of the second half to come within two of Hall, but the Warriors pulled away by scoring the next five goals, going on a 6-2 run.

“It was a pretty evenly matched game,” said Pomposi. “We did very well on the draw controls and pressured like we wanted to, but they picked up on our mistakes a little bit better than we picked up on theirs. That’s what really made the difference.”

Southington took 38 shots on goal. Addie Kilgore (9 shots, 1 assist) and Morgan Raymond (10 shots) paced the offense with three goals each.

Raymond also won 11 draws and recovered six ground balls. Hallie Altwies recovered six ground balls as well.

Rachel Strillacci saved six shots in the cage. Starting goalie Julia Wells missed the game with an injury, but is expected to return at some point for the upcoming week.

The Knights will look to end their losing streak this week with games against Conard (10-2), Avon (3-8), and Berlin (5-7). Southington is currently 8-4.

The Knights will look to end their losing streak this week with games against Conard (10-2), Avon (3-8), and Berlin (5-7). Southington is currently 8-4.