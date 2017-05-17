SHS honors student artists

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The auditorium lobby at Southington High School was lined with paintings, jewelry, photographs, graphic designs, pottery, and drawings. There were even piñatas and floral arrangements to really show every medium during the 34th annual art exhibition on Monday, May 15.

Art department chair Thomas Horanzy said that out of the 2,200 students at SHS, 500 are enrolled in the fine art classes. Displayed work came from nearly every art student in all four grade levels.

“It’s amazing how many people want to participate,” Horanzy said. “The show is a little bit of everyone.”

Horanzy said that the evening was designed to be more of a community event than just an art show. It was set up much like an opening night of a professional art exhibit to give students an authentic first time exposure.

The family and consumer sciences classes provided refreshments for the show and displayed their fabric projects. Orchestra students performed modern and classical arrangements as people filtered through the hallways. Additionally, students from the vocational agriculture center—who come from many surrounding towns—contributed their floral arrangements to the show.

Over the years, the biggest changes in the show were always sparked by the rise in technology. Now that computer programs are developed significantly better than previous decades, graphic design classes are able to create products digitally. Photography students were at the same advantage when digital cameras came into play.

“We’ve been keeping up with the times,” said Horanzy.

A steady flow of attendees made their way through the show’s opening night and students eagerly showed off their projects. Preparation for the event took three weeks and the work remains on display for an additional three weeks.

Anyone who wasn’t able to attend the big event is still able to see the culmination of student projects in the SHS lobby in the coming weeks.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jen Cardines, email her at JCardines@SouthingtonObserver.com.