Pole jumper shatters own record; Knights ready for postseason

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

There seems to be no limit to how high pole vaulter Megan Biscoglio can soar. Biscoglio broke her own school record for the fourth time this season and finished off the week by breaking the meet record at the Greater Hartford Invitational.

After a year of jumping around 9 feet, Biscoglio is currently the second highest pole vaulter in the state, an inch behind Greenwich’s Lia Zavartto (12’1”). But with one more year remaining to her indoor and outdoor track and field career, she’s still got more poles to burn through.

“She keeps going up higher and higher, so the poles that she’s using just aren’t long enough or big enough for her anymore,” said Southington coach Connor Green. “She needs to constantly get poles that are 13’6” or 14’6”. She could be knocking on the door of some pretty serious history in Connecticut.”

Split vs. Hall

MAY 9—Southington hosted Hall in its fourth and final dual meet of the regular season on Tuesday. The Lady Knights earned their fourth win of the season with a 90.5-59.5 victory. The Blue Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling, 92.5-57.5.

Megan Biscoglio broke her own school record in the pole vault (12’) for the fourth time this season, improving her state mark for a third time.

Isabella Scalise (1600m run, 5:36.08) and Julia Groll (javelin throw, 96’09”) qualified for the Class LL meet. Sydney Garrison (4’10”) and Amanda Brocki (4’8”) tied their state marks in the high jump.

Sean Young (1600m run, 4:38.67), Shane Leone (1600m run, 4:39), and Cameron Coulombe (200m dash, 23.92) qualified for the state meet. Tyson Harris (400m dash, 52.57) and the 4x400m relay (3:36.8) improved their state times.

Greater Hartford Invitational

MAY 13—Southington closed out the week by receiving a preview of the CCC Central championship when they traveled to Simsbury High School for the 86th annual Greater Hartford Invitational on Saturday.

Amanda Howe muscled the Lady Knights with first-place throws in the shot put (38’2.25”) and discus throw (133’9”). Howe not only broke her own school record of 133’5” in the discus throw for the second time this season, but she broke the meet record of 122’9”, set by Simsbury’s M. Nicholson in 2013.

Biscoglio also came away with a first-place finish, breaking the meet record in the pole vault (11’9”). The meet record was a mark of 11’, set by Simsbury’s A. Peterson in 2006.

Kate Kemnitz (1600m run, 5:29.94) and Sarah Minkiewicz (800m run, 2:27.49) improved their Class LL times.

Zachary Burleigh marshaled the Blue Knights with a second-place catapult in the pole vault (12’6”). Tyson Harris (200m dash, 23.67), Conner Leone (3200m run, 9:56.52), and Mark Murdy (3200m run, 10:07.11) qualified for the state meet. David Pastor improved his state mark in the javelin throw (150’6”).

Southington will close out the regular season when they host a freshman-sophomore meet Wethersfield High School on Thursday, May 18 and travel to Danbury High School to compete in the Dream Invitational on Friday, May 19.

Southington will have one last chance to qualify more athletes for the state meet when they begin the postseason by returning to Simsbury High School for the CCC Central championship on Tuesday, May 23. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

“Ninety-five percent of the kids that were going to qualify for the state meet have already done it,” said Southington coach Dan Dachelet. “Now it’s just sharpening, cutting back on some mileage, raising the intensity just a little bit with some faster and shorter stuff, and building confidence going into the race.”

The Lady Knights finished the regular season at 4-2 overall (4-0 home, 0-2 away) and 2-2 in the CCC Central Blue division in dual meets. The Blue Knights also finished at 4-2 overall (3-1 home, 1-1 away) and 2-2 in the division.

Now comes the fun part.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (www.southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/16/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-19-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.