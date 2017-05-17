Lincoln College of New England commencement celebrates 50 years

On Friday, May 12, Lincoln College of New England (LCNE) celebrated its 50th commencement with an outdoor graduation ceremony on the Mount Vernon Road campus. The school, formerly known as Briarwood College, opened as a secretarial college in 1967 but has grown to afford a number of associate’s and bachelor’s degree programs. The school graduated 111 students with associate’s degrees and 32 with bachelor’s degrees. Above, FBI Special Agent Rhonda Glover gives the keynote address.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI