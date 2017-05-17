Local News, Schools

Lincoln College of New England commencement celebrates 50 years

On Friday, May 12, Lincoln College of New England (LCNE) celebrated its 50th commencement with an outdoor graduation ceremony on the Mount Vernon Road campus. The school, formerly known as Briarwood College, opened as a secretarial college in 1967 but has grown to afford a number of associate’s and bachelor’s degree programs. The school graduated 111 students with associate’s degrees and 32 with bachelor’s degrees. Above, FBI Special Agent Rhonda Glover gives the keynote address.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI

Class of 2017 member Crystal Coggins cheers her classmates during her salutatory address. Coggins graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Faculty led the procession into the commencement ceremony.

Students celebrate their graduation.

Mortar boards were decorated throughout the student body.

