Golfers still looking for top scores

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

After opening the week with a loss to Hall on the road, the Blue Knight golf team returned home to record their lowest round on the year after shooting a 144 against St. Paul Catholic.

The round had Southington’s sights set on the state tournament, but a 171 at Glastonbury and 158 against Hall at home in a pair of losses to close out the week put team qualification for the Division I tournament in jeopardy.

“The 144 was great, but you take it with a grain of salt,” said Southington coach Jim DiNello. “With six matches to go, the lineup is still changing because we’re lacking a little bit of consistency. It’s not for a lack of effort. It’s just what we are right now.”

The Knights will look to get back on track with another four-match week, featuring Avon, Simsbury, NW Catholic, and Glastonbury. Southington is currently 3-7.

Loss at Hall

MAY 8—The Knights began the week by dropping their third-straight match after falling, 160-171, to Hall at Rockledge Country Club in West Hartford on Monday. Southington did not have a golfer in the 30s.

Nate L’Heureux led the Knights with a 41. Cameron Zegzdryn (42), Mike Zera (44), and CJ McManus (44) contributed as well. Hall’s Mac Mahoney (35) was medalist.

Win vs. St. Paul Catholic

MAY 9—The next day, the Knights returned home and showed glimpses of last year, recording their lowest round of the season with a 144-172 victory over St. Paul Catholic.

DiNello made the decision to put freshmen Max Chubet (35) and Shawn McInerney (37) in the lineup, and it paid off. In his first varsity match of his high school career, Chubet not only helped lead the Knights, but led the field by firing his lowest round yet as co-medalist with Zegzdryn.

“Their ball striking and course management seems to be coming around,” the coach said. “I’m really proud of Max and Shawn. They both have great demeanors and stayed even keeled during the rounds. Both played great, and the older guys really did a good job of watching out for them and talking them through things.”

Zegzdryn’s 35 was his lowest round of the season as well. L’Heureux (37) contributed as well.

Loss at Glastonbury

MAY 10—After reaching a season low, the Knights returned to a low of finding the loss column after falling, 158-175, to Glastonbury at Glastonbury Hills Country Club on Wednesday. Southington did not have a golfer in the 30s.

L’Heureux paced the Knights with a 41. Zera (42), Zegzdryn (46), and Chubet (46) contributed as well. Glastonbury’s Cameron Hosack was medalist with a 37.

Loss vs. Hall

MAY 12—The Knights rounded out the week by dropping their second-straight match after falling, 149-158, to Hall at home on Friday.

Zera marshaled the Knights with a 38. McInerney (39), Zegzdryn (40), and L’Heureux (41) contributed as well. Hall’s William Huttensky and Max Berman were co-medalists with 36s.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (www.southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/16/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-19-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.