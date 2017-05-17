Fitch has softball’s number; Lady Knights lose again

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Both of Southington’s losses to date have come against two of the three nonconference opponents on the Lady Knight softball schedule. Tuesday’s one-run loss at Fitch came as the second, and the loss only served to reawaken the miscommunication issues from the early season.

Southington coach Davina Hernandez has faced criticism for scheduling such tough, out-of-conference competition, but she said that it’s necessary if you want to be a championship contender.

“Sometimes, you learn more from a one or two-run loss against a really good team rather than winning a game by a mercy rule.” the coach said. “Each loss that we had definitely helped us to pinpoint exactly what we needed to work on.”

The Knights will continue to fight for seeding in the upcoming Class LL tournament with games this week against Bulkeley (3-9), Windsor (12-3), Weaver (2-9), and Farmington (11-4). Southington is currently 12-2 overall.

Win vs. Rocky Hill

MAY 8—The Knights began the week by earning their third-straight win with a 16-0 rout of Rocky Hill in five innings at home on Monday. Southington combined for 13 runs through the first two innings, posting nine runs in the first, and finished the game with 19 hits and no errors.

Amanda Delorme went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, one run scored, and a double. Sarah Myrick went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.

Kara Zazzaro threw a complete game shutout and no-hitter on the circle with five strikeouts in 67 pitches, allowing just two walks.

Loss at Fitch

MAY 9—Southington’s three-game winning streak was snapped the next day after the Knights fell by a run, 4-3, at Fitch.

Chrissy Marotto put the Knights on the scoreboard first by driving in Maighread Scafariello (3-for-3) on a base hit in the second inning. Marotto eventually rounded the bases and extended the Knights lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Zazzaro.

The Falcons knotted the score with a pair of base hits in the next inning, but the Knights regained the lead in the fourth following a fielder’s choice by Scafariello that scored Abby Lamson (2-for-3). In the bottom of the inning, the Falcons tied the score on a fly ball that resulted from a miscommunication error between the first and second basemen.

“If you call the ball, but someone behind you calls you off, they have to stay,” said Hernandez. “Overall, the miscommunication has been significantly better, but you can’t make those little mistakes against a great team.”

The Falcons went on to seal the victory with a base hit in the fifth.

Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle in 98 pitches, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, and one walk. Zazzaro did not register any strikeouts. Southington mustered seven hits.

Win at Tolland

MAY 12—The Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s loss by recording their fifth shutout on the year, blanking Tolland, 2-0, on the road.

Lamson gave the Knights their first run of the game by driving in Sarah Myrick on a double in the first inning. Delorme added insurance with an RBI double that scored Michelle Woodruff (2-for-4) in the third.

Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle with 13 strikeouts in 110 pitches, allowing three walks and one hit. Southington finished with nine hits and one error.

For this week's box scores, click here: (www.southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/16/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-19-edition).