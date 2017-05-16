Weekly scoreboard for the May 19 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 8 and Sunday, May 14. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Baseball

Southington 11, Bristol Eastern 1

Monday, May 8

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, ss 5 2 3 2 Panarella, c 5 2 2 3 Mikosz, p 4 0 2 4 Cooney, rf 3 0 0 1 Babon, 3b 2 0 0 0 Gil, 3b 1 0 0 0 McIntyre, dh 2 1 0 0 Leiffert, 2b 1 0 0 0 Semmel, 2b 0 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 2 2 1 0 Sheehan, cf 2 1 0 0 Cyr, cf 1 0 0 0 Kohl, lf 2 2 0 0 Coppola, lf 1 1 1 0 Totals 31 11 9 10

BRISTOL EASTERN

PLAYER AB R H BI Lozier, rf 3 0 1 0 Laprise, ph 1 0 0 0 Goulet, 3b 4 1 3 0 Pearson, pr 0 0 0 0 Gagnier, c 4 0 1 1 Violette, cf 2 0 0 0 Massarelli, 1b 3 0 0 0 Marquis, p 3 0 1 0 Fradette, ss 3 0 0 0 Nohilly, lf 1 0 0 0 Savoir, p 2 0 0 0 D’Amato, 2b 2 0 1 0 Thornton, 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 7 1

2B—Panarella, Mikosz (2), Gagnier. BB—Mikosz, Babon, McIntyre, Mercier, Sheehan, Violette. HBP—Cooney, Mercier. SAC—Cooney, Kohl.

Southington 003 340 1 — 11 9 1

Bristol Eastern 000 010 0 — 1 7 3

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Mikosz, W 6.0 6 0 1 10 Robarge 1.0 1 0 0 0 BRISTOL EASTERN IP H ER BB K Marquis, L 3.7 4 4 5 6 Caron 0.3 0 0 0 0 Savoir 0.7 3 4 0 0 Fradett 2.3 2 0 0 2

Records—SHS, 9-3. BEHS, 7-6.

East Catholic 2, Southington 1

Friday, May 12

At Southington

EAST CATHOLIC

PLAYER AB R H BI Caccuvale, 2b 3 0 0 0 Zazzaro, cf 4 0 3 0 Glendon, ss 2 1 0 1 Sylvester, dh 4 0 1 0 Williams, lf 3 0 1 1 Smith, 3b 3 0 0 0 Fournier, rf 3 0 1 0 Blanco, 1b 3 0 1 0 Casey, p 3 0 1 0 Kirby, pr 0 1 0 0 Totals 28 2 8 2

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, 2b 4 0 1 0 Panarella, dh 3 0 0 0 Mikosz, ss 3 1 1 0 Cooney, rf 3 0 0 0 Sciota, c 3 0 1 0 Babon, 3b 2 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 3 0 2 1 Topper, pr 0 0 0 0 Kohl, lf 3 0 1 0 Cyr, cf 2 0 0 0 Chiaro, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 27 1 6 1

2B—Casey. BB—Glendon (2), Babon. HBP—Caccuvale.

East Catholic 100 000 1 — 2 8 1

Southington 000 100 0 — 1 6 2

EAST CATHOLIC IP H ER BB K Casey, W 7.0 6 1 1 3 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Sheehan, L 7.0 8 2 2 9

Records—ECHS, 11-5. SHS, 9-4.

Southington 2, NFA 1

Saturday, May 13

At Southington

NORWICH FREE ACADEMY

PLAYER AB R H BI Pomroy, dh 3 0 0 0 Gallivan, lf 3 0 0 0 Gualteri, rf 3 0 1 0 Jakan, 1b 3 0 0 0 Lake, ss 2 1 1 0 Brodeur, 3b 3 0 0 0 Cholewa, c 3 0 0 0 Trask, 2b 2 0 0 0 Snyott, ph 1 0 0 0 Catheart, cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 25 1 2 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, 2b 3 0 1 0 Kohl, lf 2 0 0 0 Mikosz, ss 3 0 0 0 Cooney, rf 2 1 1 0 Sciota, c 3 0 1 1 Coppola, pr 0 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 3 1 1 0 Babon, 3b 3 0 1 0 McIntyre, dh 2 0 1 1 Cyr, cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 23 2 6 2

2B—Gray, Cooney, Mercier. BB—Lake, Kohl, Cooney. SAC—McIntyre.

NFA 010 000 0 — 1 2 1

Southington 010 010 x — 2 6 2

NFA IP H ER BB K Briggs 2.0 2 1 1 1 Caisse, L 4.0 4 1 1 3 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Robarge, W 7.0 2 0 1 8

Records—NFA, 6-11. SHS, 10-4.

Softball

Southington 16, Rocky Hill 0

(5 innings)

Monday, May 8

At Southington

ROCKY HILL

PLAYER AB R H BI Kurdzill, 3b 2 0 0 0 Pattison, 2b 2 0 0 0 Pickett, ss 2 0 0 0 Sanlo, c 2 0 0 0 Tejada, lf 1 0 0 0 Khanna, dp 1 0 0 0 Kelly, cf 2 0 0 0 Genovese, 1b 1 0 0 0 Roncardi, p 1 0 0 0 Totals 14 0 0 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 2 3 2 1 Beaupre, ph 1 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 3 2 3 2 June, ph 1 1 1 0 Delorme, rf 3 1 3 3 Graff, ph 1 1 1 0 Lamson, 3b 2 1 2 2 Aldieri, ph 1 1 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 2 1 1 3 Malachowski, ph 1 0 1 2 Scafariello, c 3 0 0 0 Beaupre, pr 0 1 0 0 Gendron, ph 1 0 0 0 Marotto, ss 3 2 2 1 Rocha, ph 1 0 1 0 Zazzaro, p 1 0 0 0 Picard, pr 0 2 0 0 Gundersen, ph 1 0 0 0 Semmel, cf 3 0 1 0 Picard, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 16 18 14

2B—Delorme. BB—Tejada, Khanna, Woodruff, Lamson, Ferrante.

Rocky Hill 000 00x x — 0 0 1

Southington 940 3xx x — 16 18 0

ROCKY HILL IP H ER BB K Genovese, L 4.0 18 14 3 2 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 5 0 0 2 5

Records—RHHS, 5-8. SHS, 11-1.

Fitch 4, Southington 3

Tuesday, May 9

At Washington Park, Groton

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 3 0 1 0 Delorme, rf 3 0 0 0 Lamson, 3b 3 1 2 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 0 0 0 Scafariello, c 3 1 2 1 Marroto, ss 3 1 1 0 Zazzaro, p 2 0 0 2 Semmel, cf 2 0 0 0 June 1 0 0 0 Totals 26 3 6 3

FITCH

PLAYER AB R H BI Woods, cf 3 0 0 0 Hobert, ss 3 1 2 1 Wolfgang, c 3 1 2 1 Vignato, 2b 3 0 0 0 Delaporta, p 3 0 1 1 Georgetti, lf 3 0 1 0 Giwoyna, dp 3 1 0 0 Carmey, 3b 3 0 0 0 Poak, rf 2 1 1 1 Totals 26 4 7 4

BB—Poak. SAC—Zazzaro.

Southington 020 100 0 — 3 6 1

Fitch 002 110 x — 4 7 1

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, L 6.0 7 3 1 0 FITCH IP H ER BB K Delaporta, W 7.0 6 3 0 4

Records—SHS, 11-2. FHS, 9-5.

Southington 2, Tolland 0

Friday, May 12

At Tolland

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 4 1 2 0 Myrick, lf 4 1 1 0 Delorme, rf 4 0 1 1 Lamson, 3b 4 0 1 1 Scafariello, c 1 0 0 0 Beaupre, pr 0 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 4 0 1 0 Marroto, ss 3 0 1 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 1 0 June, pr 0 0 0 0 Semmel, cf 2 0 0 0 Gunderson 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 8 2

TOLLAND

PLAYER AB R H BI Burns, p 3 0 0 0 Orr, 2b 2 0 1 0 T.Nicholas, ss 3 0 0 0 Kelly Shea, 1b 3 0 0 0 Black, lf 3 0 0 0 N.Nicholas, c 3 0 0 0 Klukas, rf 3 0 0 0 Fiddler, 3b 1 0 0 0 Scheidel, cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 23 0 1 0

3B—Ferrante. 2B—Delorme, Lamson. BB—Scafariello (3), Orr, Fiddler (2). HBP—Marroto.

Southington 101 000 0 — 2 8 1

Tolland 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 1 0 3 13 TOLLAND IP H ER BB K Burns, L 7.0 8 2 3 1

Records—SHS, 12-2. THS, 10-5.

Golf

Hall 160, Southington 171

Monday, May 8

Par 36

At Rockledge GC, W. Hartford

Medalist: Mac Mahoney, HHS, 35.

SOUTHINGTON (171)—1, Nate L’Heureaux, 41; 2, Cam Zegzdryn, 42; 3 (tie), Michael Zera and Chris McManus, 44.

HALL (160)—1, Mac Mahoney, 35; 2 (tie), Will Matonsky and Max Bowman, 41; 4, Tom Zinzarella, 43.

Records—SHS, 2-5. HHS, 4-4.

Southington 144, St. Paul Catholic 172

Tuesday, May 9

Par 34

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist (tie): Cam Zegzdryn, SHS, and Max Chubet, SHS, 35.

SOUTHINGTON (144)—1 (tie), Cam Zegzdryn and Max Chubet, 35; 3 (tie), Nate L’Heureaux and Shawn McKnerney, 37.

ST PAUL (172)—1, Ryan Salius, 41; 2, Matt Raymond, 42; 2, Adam Ward, 43; 4, Mike Dolce, 46.

Records—SHS, 3-5. SPHS, 7-4.

Glastonbury 158, Southington 175

Wednesday, May 10

Par 36

At Glastonbury Hills CC

Medalist: Cam Hosack, GHS, 37.

SOUTHINGTON (175)—1, Nate L’Heureaux, 41; 2, Mike Zera, 42; 3, (tie), Cam Zegzdryn and Max Chubet, 46.

GLASTONBURY (158)—1, Cam Hosack, 37; 2, Sean Roncaioli, 39; 3 (tie), Sean LeLasher and Ryan Cabane, 41.

Records—SHS, 3-6. GHS, 7-4.

Hall 149, Southington 159

Friday, May 12

Par 34

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist (tie): Will Huttensky, HHS, and Max Berman, HHS, 36.

HALL (149)—1 (tie), Will Huttensky and Max Berman, 36; 3, Mac Mahoney, 37; 4, Ryan Arnold, 40.

SOUTHINGTON (159)—1, Mike Zera, 38; 2, Shawn McKerney, 39; 3, Cam Zegrzdyn, 40; 4 (tie), Nate L’Heureaux and Max Chubet, 41.

Records—HHS, 6-5-1. SHS, 3-7.

Boys Tennis

Conard 4, Southington 3

Monday, May 8

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Max Schweltzer, CHS, def. Matt Balaoing, SHS, 6-1, 6-1; 2, Sam Morgan, CHS, def. Rohan Kataria, SHS, 6-3, 6-1; 3, Erik Kryzanski, SHS, def. Casey Shane, CHS, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; 4, Graham Douglass, CHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 6-3, 6-4.

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Kyle Armstrong-Alex Almazan, CHS, 6-1, 7-5; 2, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Sam Bourquin-Sean O’Meara, CHS, 7-5, 6-2; 3, Liam Lacroix-Yash Nair, CHS, def. Mike Kwok-D.J.Pistillo, SHS, 6-0, 6-3.

Records—CHS, 9-4. SHS, 5-4.

Southington 7, NW Catholic 0

Wednesday, May 10

At St. Joseph’s College, W. Hartford

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Mike Nolon, NWC, 6-1, 6-4; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Justin Miguel, NWC, 6-2, 6-4; 3, Erik Kryzanski, SHS, def. Virgil Rona, NWC, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Justin Lamb, NWC, 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Joe Jonarski- Alex Kanonski, NWC, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Will Hong-Mike Shayler, NWC, 6-1, 6-1; 3, Marek Kryzanski-Andrew Kudla, SHS, def. Declon Kiley-Gabe Landu, NWC, 6-1, 6-1.

Records—SHS, 6-4. NWC, 1-12.

Southington 6, Windsor 1

Thursday, May 11

At Windsor

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Tim O’Reilly, WHS, 6-3, 6-1; 2, Andy O’Reilly, WHS, def. Mike Balaoing, SHS, 0-6, 7-5, 10-7 (super tie-breaker); 3, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Nick Simpson, WHS, 6-3, 6-3; 4, Mike Loose, SHS, def. Aaron Spaulding, WHS, 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES

1, Erik Kryzanski-Rohan Kataria, SHS, def. Tim McCafffrey-Joe Petro, WHS, 6-1, 6-2; 2, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Jag Singh-Dante Rubino, WHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Bryce Tynan-Luis Gibuena, 6-0, 6-1.

Records—SHS, 7-4. WHS, 1-9.

Avon 5, Southington 2

Friday, May 12

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Arjun Chandra-Mohanty, AHS, def. Matt Balaoing, SHS, 6-1, 7-5; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Chris Araero, AHS, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7 (Super tie-breaker); 3, Dylan Melnick, AHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 7-5, 6-4; 4, Yefm Gorondinski, AHS, def.Mike Loose, SHS, 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES

1, Austin Chen-Evan Purcell, AHS, def. Erik Kryzanski-Rohan Kataria, SHS, 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 (Super tie-breaker); 2, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Dan Fischier-Jack Hogan, AHS, 6-4, 6-4; 3, Shane Jones-Jan Staperton, AHS, def. Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, 7-5, 6-2.

Records—AHS, 10-1. SHS, 7-5.

Girls Tennis

Southington 6, Conard 1

Monday, May 8

At West Hartford

SINGLES

1, Kristen Mathew, SHS, def. Emily Cullina, CHS, 6-1, 7-5; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Ellie Brown, 6-1, 6-2 ; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Madison Langweil, CHS, 6-3, 6-4; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Nicole Laporte, CHS, 6-0, 6-4.

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Erin Roche-Chloe Toutain, CHS, 6-4, 6-4; 2, Kaylee D’Amato-Lauren Jacobs, CHS, def. Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8); 3, Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Mackenzie Brink-Katie Kopp, CHS, 6-3, 6-1.

Records—SHS, 8-3. CHS, 1-7.

NW Catholic 4, Southington 3

Wednesday, May 10

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Katelyn Mogelnicki, NWC, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 7-6 (3), 6-2; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Lauren Mogelnicki, NWC, 6-1, 6-4; 3, Anna Deneen, NWC, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4; 4, Elizabeth Murphy, NWC, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 6-3, 6-3.

DOUBLES

1, Elizabeth O’Neil-Kerry Deneen, NWC, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-3, 6-1; 2, Safiyah Pathan-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Rachael Krawiecki-Regina Chappano, NWC, 7-6 (0), 6-1; 3, Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Kenzi Lee-Kelci Goodison, NWC, 6-0, 6-2.

Records—NWC, 6-3. SHS, 8-4.

Southington 6, Avon 1

Friday, May 12

At Avon MS

SINGLES

1, SeSe Nquyen, AHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-3, 7-6 (5); 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Julia Gliwinski, AHS, 6-1, 6-1; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Jesse Alessio, AHS, 6-0, 6-3; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Tush Balaji, AHS, 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Emily Paul-Sarvani Peesapati, AHS, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Safiyah Pathan-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Hannah Boruchov-Hayoung Lee, AHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, forfeit.

Records—SHS, 9-4. AHS, 1-7.

Boys Track

Hall 92.5, Southington 57.5

Tuesday, May 9

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, HHS, 9:03.68.

4x100m relay—1, HHS, 45.09.

110m hurdles—1, Connor Blodgett, HHS, 15.81; 2, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 15.82; 3, Michael Mauro, SHS, 16.65.

100m—1, George Touch, HHS, 11.68; 2, Joshua Rivera, HHS, 11.72; 3, Yovan Rivera, HHS, 11.82.

1600m—1, Trey Cormier, HHS, 4:35.44; 2, Willem Landis, HHS, 4:36.11; 3, Sean Young, SHS, 4:38.67.

400m—1, Mason Stabile, HHS, 51.54; 2, Tyson Harris, SHS, 52.57; 3, Mohammed Ali, HHS, 53.12.

300m IH—1, Blodgett, HHS, 39.61; 2, Rodriguez, SHS, 41.41; 3, Cameron Clynes, SHS, 45.82.

800m—1, Cole Canarie, HHS, 2:02.1; 2, Mack Reynolds, HHS, 2:03.55; 3, Jeffrey Hannigan, SHS, 2:04.76.

200m—1, Rivera, HHS, 23.53; 2, Stabile, HHS, 23.82; 3, Cameron Coulombe, SHS, 23.92.

3200m—1, Miller Anderson, HHS, 9:49.17; 2, Patrick Cassidy, HHS, 9:49.81; 3, Dylan Rendon, HHS, 10:03.66.

4x400m relay—1, HHS, 3:36.14.

Javelin—1, Dave Pastor, SHS, 141’6″; 2, Burke Martindale, HHS, 140’0″; 3, Paul Schweiger III, SHS, 136’0″.

Shot put—1, Jake Monson, SHS, 40’4″; 2, Pastor, SHS, 39’5″; 3, Chris Keegan, HHS, 38’2″.

Discus—1, Brandon Beecher, HHS, 113’5″; 2, Keegan, HHS, 110’6″; 3, Monson, SHS, 110’3″.

Long jump—1, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 20’9.5″; 2, Darrell Mickey, HHS, 19’10”; 3, Harris, SHS, 19’85”.

Triple jump—1, Mondo, SHS, 40’11”; 2, Hannigan, SHS, 40’7″; 3, Josh Onyirimba, HHS, 39’5″.

Pole vault—1, Zach Burleigh, SHS, 12’0″; 2, John Robinson, HHS, 10’0″; 3, Casey Selinske, SHS, 9’0″.

High jump—1, Jack Terray, SHS, 5’6″; 2, Hannigan, SHS, 5’6″; 3 (tie), Mickey, HHS, and Mondo, SHS, 5’6″.

Record—SHS, 4-2.

Greater Hartford Invitational

Saturday, May 13

At Simsbury HS

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

110m hurdles—(39 athletes) 1, Asa Guest, NW Catholic, 15.52; 2, Dustin Van Kirk, Canton, 15.66; 3, Isreal Adesina, Manchester, 15.86; 4, Enrique Lopez-Garcia, Windham, 16.27; 5, Michael Mauro, Southington, 16.48; 6, Adam Mayne, Ellington, 16.81.

100m—(60 athletes) 1, Kaynan Conrod, Bristol Central, 11.36; 2, Leon Campbell, Hartford Public, 11.48; 3, Carlum Caldwell, Newington, 11.51; 4, Tevin Walker, Wethersfield, 11.62; 5, Keon Lawrence, Granby, 11.7; 6, Cadien Rosa, Maloney, 11.71; 18, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 12.1; 45, James Ringrose, Southington, 12.64.

1600m—(72 athletes) 1, Solomon Davis, Simsbury, 4:25.24; 2, Maximillian Sparks, Canton, 4:26.25; 3, Owen Lally, Xavier, 4:26.75; 4, Tom Blanchard, Xavier, 4:27.12; 5, Thomas Arbeiter, Ellington, 4:30.45; 6, Dan Hettrick, Xavier, 4:33.03; 20, Sean Young, Southington, 4:41.44; 26, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 4:44.91; 28, Jordan McMeans, Southington, 4:47.68.

400m—(66 athletes) 1, Josh Prell, Simsbury, 49.89; 2, Jon Lewis, Lewis Mills, 50.96; 3, Isaiah McKinley-Jones, Farmington, 51.74; 4, Samuel Larkin, Staples, 51.88; 5, John Mudgett, Lewis Mills, 51.98; 6, Sam Haydock, Xavier, 52.33; 19, Joe Verderame, Southington, 54.16; 27, Cameron Coulombe, Southington, 54.59; 51, Teagan Duffy, Southington, 57.13.

300m IH—(40 athletes) 1, Leon, Campbell, Hartford Public, 40.06; 2, Dustin Van Kirk, Canton, 41.2; 3, Joshua Prouty, Ellington, 42.33; 4, Damian Mackay-Morgan, NW Catholic, 42.4; 5, Nicholas Pietrini, Pomperaug, 42.8; 6, Adam Mayne, Ellington, 43.13; 8, Michael Mauro, Southington, 43.27; 19, Cameron Clynes, Southington, 45.17.

800m—(64 athletes) 1, Ian Bartlett, Fairfield Ludlowe, 1:56.74; 2, Josh Bedard, Tolland, 1:57.08; 3, Matt Kerst, Fitch, 1:59.21; 4, Pierre Sylvain, Xavier, 2:00.99; 5, Owen Curran, Xavier, 2:01.03; 6, Zachary Dimeglio, Pomperaug, 2:01.37; 18, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:05.85; 20, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 2:06.24.

200m—(55 athletes) 1, Josh Prell, Simsbury, 22.76; 2, Carlum Caldwell, Newington, 23.42; 3, Andrew Rison, Glastonbury, 23.44; 4, Alex Schwindt, Fitch, 23.59; 5, Tyson Harris, Southington, 23.67; 6, Josh, Rivera, Hall, 23.78; 29, Jack Terray, Southington, 24.99.

3200m—(66 athletes) 1, Brandon, Mehlinger, NFA, 9:38.65; 2, Robert Moore, Pomperaug, 9:41.35; 3, Maximillian Sparks, Canton, 9:42.78; 4, Christian Myers, Staples, 9:43.72; 5, Sam Nanni, Conard, 9:45.15; 6, David Bates, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9:45.54; 11, Conner Leone, Southington, 9:56.52; 15, Mark Murdy, Southington, 10:07.11.

Javelin—(27 athletes) 1, Craig Shanahan, New Milford, 174’5″; 2, Marek Cierniewski, Avon, 170’0″; 3, Andrew Jaworski, Tolland, 165’7″; 4, John Guest, Maloney, 162’0″; 5, Angus Fuori, Staples, 161’11”; 6, Brandon Cua, Staples, 153’3″; 9, David Pastor, Southington, 150’6″; 17, Paul Schweiger III, Southington, 133’9″.

Shot, put—(24 athletes) 1, Travis Shashok, Windham, 47’2″; 2, Jonathan Prell, Simsbury, 45’10”; 3, Jacob Meadows, New Milford, 43’4.5″; 4, Daniel Servadio, Tolland, 42’3.5″; 5, Griffin Saks, Xavier, 42’0″; 6, Zachary Gladstone, Staples, 41’8″; 11, David Pastor, Southington, 40’7″; 18, Jake Monson, Southington, 39’5.5″.

Discus—(33 athletes) 1, Matt Wyzykowski, Xavier, 135’11”; 2, Jonathan Prell, Simsbury, 131’9″; 3, Craig Shanahan, New Milford, 130’1″; 4, Jacob Meadows, New Milford, 125’5″; 5, Travis Shashok, Windham, 125’1″; 6, Nate Quaye, Manchester, 123’7″; 20, Jake Monson, Southington, 100’0″.

Long jump—(34 athletes) 1, Devin Shelton, Tolland, 21’11.75″; 2, Isreal Adesina, Manchester, 21’9.25″; 3, Kevin Batternay, New Milford, 20’4″; 4, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 20’4″; 5, Zachary Tilsch, Avon, 20’2″; 6, Keon Lawrence, Granby, 20’0.5″; 11, Tyson Harris, Southington, 19’4.5″; 15, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 19’2.5″.

Triple jump—(31 athletes) 1, Josh Silvester, Manchester, 42’1″; 2, Stevenson Paul, Wethersfield, 41’8.5″; 3, Kevin Batternay, New Milford, 41’4″; 4, Frankie, Jenkins, Bristol Central, 40’9.5″; 5, Devin Shelton, Tolland, 40’5.75″; 6, Dustin Van Kirk, Canton, 40’5.5″; 13, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 39’0″; 14, Michael Mauro, Southington, 38’9″; 15, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 38’8″.

Pole vault—(31 athletes) 1, Terence Cook, 933, Simsbury, 14’7″; 2, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, 12’6″; 3, Alex Schwindt, Fitch, 12’6″; 4, Jackson Hemphill, Fairfield Ludlowe, 12’0″; 5, Zachary Matson, New Milford, 11’6″; 6, Aaron Johnston, Tolland, 11’6″; DQ, Casey Selinske, Southington; DQ, Russell Hotchkiss, Southington.

High jump—(31 athletes) 1, Chet Ellis, Staples, 6’2″; 2, Joseph Wojciechowsk, Conard, 5’10”; 3, Jayson Williams, NW Catholic, 5’10”; 4 (tie), Peter Fuller, Canton; and Jacob Mendicino, Pomperaug; and Patrick Lagonigro, Canton, 5’6″; DQ, Cameron Clynes, Southington; DQ, Jake Beaupre, Southington; DQ, Jack Terray, Southington.

Girls Track

Southington 90.5, Hall 59.5

Tuesday, May 9

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, SHS, 10:15.87.

4x100m relay—1, SHS, 51.42.

110m hurdles—1, Samya Epps, HHS, 19.25; 2, Lily Scalise, SHS, 19.49; 3, Sarah Meade, SHS, 20.51.

100m—1, Lexi Nieves, HHS, 13.45; 2, Samantha Przybylski, SHS, 13.52; 3, Simone Smith, HHS, 13.54.

1600m—1, Rose Kitz, HHS, 5:31.04; 2, Francesca Lynch, HHS, 5:32.05; 3, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 5:33.06.

400m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 1:01.38; 2, Jessica Mason, HHS, 1:02.47; 3, Kelly Doyle, SHS, 1:05.65.

300m IH—1, Rylee Van Epps, SHS, 51.46; 2, Marisa Matthews, SHS, 53.72; 3, Josephine Laforte, HHS, 54.66.

800m—1, Jenna Zydanowicz, HHS, 2:26.64; 2, Sarah Minkiewicz, SHS, 2:31.26; 3, Hannah Baxer, HHS, 2:33.81.

200m—1, Verderame, SHS, 27.28; 2, Smith, HHS, 27.72; 3, Nieves, HHS, 27.93.

3200m—1, Lynch, HHS, 11:53.5; 2, Erin McGuiness, HHS, 11:57.74; 3, Kerry Buchanan, SHS, 12:31.14.

4x400m relay—1, SHS, 4:19.55.

Javelin—1, Alijah Vega, SHS, 97’7.5″; 2, Julia Groll, SHS, 96’9″; 3, Gabriella Mondo, 84’2″.

Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, SHS, 31’1.5″; 2, Trinity Cardillo, SHS, 30’6″; 3, Mira Mohler, HHS, 27’9.5″.

Discus—1, Howe, SHS, 128’2.5″; 2, Cardillo, SHS, 85’10”; 3, Deborah Hannigan, SHS, 76’9″.

Long jump—1, Tayler Riddick, SHS, 15’1″; 2, Leann Gardner, HHS, 15’0″; 3, Epps, HHS, 14’2″.

Triple jump—1, Riddick, SHS, 32’03.25″; 2, Gardner, HHS, 31’9″; 3, Epps, HHS, 29’5″.

Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 12’0″; 2, Julia Cianflone, HHS, 6’6″; 3, Sierra Lyles, HHS, 6’6″.

High jump—1, Julia Silverman, HHS, 5’2″; 2, Sydney Garrison, SHS, 4’10”; 3, (tie), Gardner, HHS, and Amanda Brocki, SHS, 4’8”.

Records—SHS, 3-3.

Greater Hartford Invitational

Saturday, May 13

At Simsbury HS

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x100m relay—(17 relays) 1, Canton, 50.82; 2, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Sarah Przybylski, Natalie Verderame), 51.54; 3, Avon, 51.57; 4, Maloney, 51.92; 5, Trumbull, 51.98; 6, Tolland, 52.04.

110m, hurdles—(36 athletes) 1, Vickie Milledge, Simsbury, 15.56; 2, Savanna Macaluso, Ellington, 15.71; 3, Nicole Szilagyi, Granby, 15.89; 4, Amanda Kaufman, Somers, 16.1; 5, Olivia Savino, Bristol Central, 16.76; 6, Isabella Azur-Brandes, Pomperaug, 17.06; 26, Lily Scalise, Southington, 19.55; 31, Maddie Hepp, Southington, 20.61.

100m—(48 athletes) 1, Chelsea Mitchell, Canton, 12.8; 2, Nikki Xiarhos, Berlin, 13.03; 3, Gina Lindley, Avon, 13.24; 4, Claudia Padykula, Newington, 13.27; 5, Hannah Earnhardt, Simsbury, 13.3; 6, Massita Camera, Tolland, 13.33; 10, Abby Connolly, Southington, 13.85; 27, Rylee Van Epps, Southington, 14.35.

1600m—(64 athletes) 1, Katherine Deloreto, Tolland, 5:02.92; 2, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 5:04.31; 3, Jenna Zydanowicz, Hall, 5:08.6; 4, Maeve Daily, Simsbury, 5:12.96; 5, Ivy Walker, Pomperaug, 5:13.82; 6, Brigit Humphreys, New Milford, 5:14.13; 17, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 5:29.94; 19, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 5:38.04; 50, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 6:13.8.

400m—(42 athletes) 1, Elizabeth McMahon, Conard, 56.88; 2, Chelsea Smith, Manchester, 59.82; 3, Cassandra Factora, Fairfield Ludlowe, 1:00.95; 4, Anyssa Poirier, Tolland, 1:01.27; 5, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 1:01.38; 6, Molly Milligan, Avon, 1:02.79; 19, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 1:06.12; 24, Logan Fischer, Southington, 1:07.41.

300m IH—(37 athletes) 1, Amanda Kaufman, Somers, 47.36; 2, Amber Harraden, Canton, 47.57; 3, Isabella Azur-Brandes, Pomperaug, 47.72; 4, Anne Bekasi, Maloney, 48.24; 5, Phoenix Grover, Tolland, 49.33; 6, Isa Glynn, Conard, 49.5; 22, Rylee Van Epps, Southington, 52.25; 25, Marisa Matthews, Southington, 52.97.

800m—(54 athletes) 1, Brianna Auray, Fairfield Ludlowe, 2:14.31; 2, Alyssa Kraus, Fairfield Ludlowe, 2:20.56; 3, Grace Sparrow, Glastonbury, 2:21.06; 4, Elsa Martin, Simsbury, 2:27.01; 5, Emily Foley, Avon, 2:27.2; 6, Allison Hill, Ellington, 2:27.36; 7, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 2:27.41; 9, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 2:27.49; 21, Anny Moquete, Southington, 2:34.98.

200m—(51 athletes) 1, Begotty Laroche, Manchester, 25.85; 2, Nikki Xiarhos, Berlin, 26.27; 3, Chelsea Mitchell, Canton, 26.4; 4, Madison Seymour, Glastonbury, 27.0; 5, Lindsey Anderson, Glastonbury, 27.31; 6, Abby Connolly, Southington, 27.52; 17, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 28.43.

3200m—(40 athletes) 1, Bridgid Selfors, Mercy, 10:57.81; 2, Sarah Leatherwood, Fairfield Ludlowe, 11:07.22; 3, Hayley Collins, Tolland, 11:10.7; 4, Haley Gens, Avon, 11:22.17; 5, Alexandra Ross, Glastonbury, 11:33.38; 6, Kylie Raymond, Somers, 11:35.87; 15, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 12:07.86; 23, Kerry Buchanan, Southington, 12:40.07; 36, Catherine Myers, Southington, 13:14.46.

4x400m relay—(11 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 4:08.03; 2, Tolland, 4:11.69; 3, Trumbull, 4:18.46; 4, New Milford, 4:20.54; 5, Berlin, 4:20.64; 6, Bristol Central, 4:25.8; 8, Southington, (Logan, Fischer, Meghan, Sheline, Kelly, Doyle, Marisa, Matthews), 4:29.92.

Javelin—(29 athletes) 1, Amyerin Zadroga, Tolland, 127’0″’ 2, Nina D’Amato, Berlin, 106’10”; 3, Julia Jahrstorfer, Simsbury, 98’6″; 4, Kate Werle, Simsbury, 95’9″; 5, Julia Groll, Southington, 95’8″; 6, Alijah Vega, Southington, 94’4″; 19, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 77’6″.

Shot put—(32 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 38’2.25″; 2, Sydney Mello, Lewis Mills, 33’0″’ 3, Breanna Flores, Wethersfield, 32’4″; 4, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 31’5″; 5, Bennie Alula, Hartford Public, 30’7″; 22, Julia Groll, Southington, 25’10”.

Discus—(30 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 133’9″; 2, Nicole Baker, Trumbull, 111’0″; 3, Alix Perry, Tolland, 105’11”; 4, Breanna Flores, Wethersfield, 96’7″; 5, Julia Jahrstorfer, Simsbury, 95’10”; 6, Sydney Mello, Lewis Mills, 93’10”; 9, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 86’8″; 15, Deborah Hannigan, Southington, 78’2″.

Long jump—(38 athletes) 1, Carly Carpino, Avon, 16’6.5″; 2, Sophia Shack, Farmington, 16’2″; 3, Isabelle Provencher, Granby, 16’1″; 4, Megan Knowling, Ellington, 15’11.5″; 5, Selina Soule, Glastonbury, 15’10”; 6, Morgan Sederquist, Lewis Mills, 15’6.5″; 10, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 14’9.5″; 33, Amanda Brocki, Southington, 12’3.25″; 35, Alijah Vega, Southington, 11’7″.

Triple jump—(32 athletes) 1, Megan Knowling, Ellington, 35’0.5″; 2, Jesse Dowd, Simsbury, 34’0″; 3, Grace Sullivan, Simsbury, 33’9.5″; 4, Olivia Savino, Bristol Central, 33’1″; 5, Julianne Spillane, Trumbull, 32’11.5″; 6, Isabel Feliz, New Milford, 31’11.5″; 30, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 26’5.5″.

Pole vault—(23 athletes) 1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 11’9″; 2, Amyerin Zadroga, Tolland, 11’0″; 3 (tie), Megan Plummer, Glastonbury, and Claudia Jackson, Ledyard, 9’0″; 5, Hannah Cloutier, Maloney, 9’0″; 6, Emerson Raymond, Fairfield Ludlowe, 8’6″.

High jump—(28 athletes) 1, Patricia Mroczkowski, Berlin, 5’3″; 2, Tianna St. Louis, Tolland, 5’0″; 3, Megan Knowling, Ellington, 5’0″; 4, Taylor Nogiec, University, 5’0″; 5, Sydney Garrison, Southington, 4’8″; 5 (tie), Claire Boughton, Simsbury, and Lauren, Eastwood, Somers, 4’8″; 8, Allie Brown, Southington, 4’8″; DQ, Amanda Brocki, Southington.

Girls Lacrosse

Hall 14, Southington 10

Tuesday, May 9

At West Hartford

Southington 04 06 — 10

Hall 08 06 — 14

First half—1, Ton Congdon, HHS, 23:34; 2, Siobhan Boyle, HHS, 22:03; 3, Anne Tulikangas, HHS, 20:52; 4, Chloe Nordyke, HHS, 19:28; 5, Addie Kilgore, SHS, 14:51; 6, C. Nordyke, HHS, 11:42; 7, Natalie Nordyke, HHS, 10:11; 8, Congdon, HHS, 4:24; 9, C. Nordyke, HHS, 2:52; 10, Morgan Raymond, SHS, 2:27; 11, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 1:29; 12, Raymond (Brooke Lynch), SHS, 0:41.5.

Second half—13, Kilgore, SHS, 24:27; 14, Raymond, SHS, 24:16; 15, Congdon, HHS, 22:11; 16, Tulikangas, HHS, 20:57; 17, Congdon, HHS, 8:40; 18, C. Nordyke, HHS, 7:34; 19, Juliette LaRock, HHS, 7:03; 20, Nicky Doran (Kilgore), SHS, 6:00; 21, Sydney Brault, SHS, 4:24; 22, Kilgore, SHS, 3:27; 23, Tulikangas, HHS, 3:00; 24, Hallie Altwies, SHS, 1:00.

Shots—SHS, 27. HHS, 20.

Saves—Rachel Strillocci, SHS, 6. Maya Borden, HHS, 17.

Records—SHS, 8-4. HHS, 7-4.

Boys Lacrosse

Glastonbury 17, Southington 0

Thursday, May 11

At Glastonbury

Southington 00 00 00 00 — 00

Glastonbury 08 06 02 01 — 17

Goals— SHS : None. GHS (17) : Ranan Jacoby (3), Justin Hazard (2), Gino Nuzzolo, Aidan Flood (3), Dylan Guesswin, Mike Hawkins (4), Carson Mascheck, Nick Consoli (2).

Assists— SHS : None. GHS (8) : Jacoby (3), Hazard, Flood, Hawkins (2), Logan Lavalette.

Records—SHS, 1-12. GHS, 10-3.

Southington 9, NW Catholic 5

Saturday, May 13

At Southington

NW Catholic 02 01 00 02 — 05

Southington 03 03 03 00 — 09

Goals— NWC (5) : James Nichols (3), Matt Pinuney, Cal Squara. SHS (9) : Ryan Mailhot (2), Ethan Thomson (2), Evan Johanns, Matt Gundersen, Matt Thompson (2), Lance Johnston.

Assists— NWC (2) : Will Robinson, Spencer Merkel. SHS (6) : Thomson, Gundersen, Thompson (2), Dean Bauchiero, Brandon Slade.

Shots—NWC, 24. SHS, 22.

Saves—John Lewis, NWC, 13. Garrett Brown, SHS, 19.

Records—NWC, 5-8. SHS, 2-12.

Boys Volleyball

Southington 3, Bulkeley 0

(25-17, 25-22, 25-20)

Wednesday, May 10

At Bulkeley HS, Hartford

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 12-for-13 serving, 3 aces, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 5 digs; Will Pfanzelt, 2-for-3 serving, 19 assists, 4 attacks, 1 block, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 5-for-6 serving, 17 attacks, 8 kills, 8 digs; Rocco Possidento, 6 attacks, 4 kills; Zack Morgan, 1-for-2 serving, 6 digs; Dan Hackerman, 9 attacks, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Dan Hunter, 1-for-3 serving, 8 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 4-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 7 assists, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Jonathan Clark, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block; Andrew Chavez, 15-for-16 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 9 digs; Brian Durocher, 5-for-7 serving, 14 attacks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 3-for-3 serving, 1 dig; Connor Brush, 12-for-14 serving, 1 assist, 23 attacks, 4 kills, 6 digs.

Bulkeley : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 13-2. BHS, 4-11.

Southington 3, Farmington 0

(25-19, 25-16, 25-19)

Friday, May 12

At Farmington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Tim Walsh, 6-for-10 serving, 21 attacks, 11 kills, 3 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1-for-1 serving, 8 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Zack Morgan, 13-for-14 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig; Dan Hackerman, 11 attacks, 4 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 12-for-16 serving, 2 aces, 29 assists, 11 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Andrew Chavez, 2-for-5 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 7 digs; Nate Simard, 1-for-3 serving, 2 attacks, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 15-for-16 serving, 2 aces, 23 attacks, 7 kills, 4 digs; Connor Brush, 6-for-8 serving, 4 assists, 15 attacks, 6 kills, 13 digs.

Farmington : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 14-2. FHS, 8-7.

Spring Fling 600

Spring Fling 5K

Sunday, May 7

5K, 26 runners

Male winner: Nicholas Lanigan, 21:34.

Female winner: Marla Rycerz, 27:35.

At YMCA Camp Sloper

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Nicholas Lanigan, Southington, 21:34; 2, Stefan Rodriguez, Kensington, 21:36; 3, Marla Rycerz, Windsor, 27:35; 4, John Etter, 28:41; 5, Karen Donorfio, Southington, 28:44; 6, John Szechy, 30:11; 7, Kimberly Harris, New Haven, 30:27; 8, Ron Hickox, Waterbury, 30:32; 9, Angela McIntyre, Plantsville, 30:35; 10, Dan Ciccarillo, 31:00; 11, Amy Kubisek, 34:28; 12, Mary Baker, 34:36; 13, Bonnie Santoro, Bethlehem, 34:37; 14, Maddox Rodriguez, Kensington, 36:47; 15, Jenni Thompson, Southington, 40:45; 16, Dawn Landino, Plainville, 40:48; 17, Michelle Peters, Plainville, 40:54; 18, Samantha Santoro, Bethlehem, 40:58; 19, Jenn McCauliffe, 47:15; 20, Heather Myrick, 47:17; 21, Joseph Hughes, Norwich, 49:19; 22, Caroline Carter, Portland, 51:21; 23, Cheryl Hughes, Norwich, 51:47; 24, Lisa Fitzgerald, Meriden, 57:58; 25, Elizabeth Retzlaff, Meriden, 57:58; 26, Silas Pelkey, Cheshire, 1:08:25; 27, Arthur Pelkey, Cheshire, 1:08:26.

Spring Fling 10 hour run

Sunday, May 7

97 runners

Male winner: Art Byram, 52.71 miles.

Female winner: Rebecca Burke, 52.7 miles.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Art Byram, Glastonbury, 52.71; 2, Rebecca Burke, Portland, 52.7; 3, Justin Curreri, Glastonbury, 49.6; 4, Matthew Silberberg, Manchester, 49.6; 5, Jeremy Susi, Stratford, 43.4; 6, Christopher Jaworski, Bloomfield, N.J., 40.3; 7, Laura Bachiochi, Windsor Locks, 40.3; 8, Scott Williamson, Manchester, 37.2; 9, Stephen Edwards, Ledyard, 37.2; 10, Peggy Edwards, Ledyard, 37.2; 11, Kevin Reid, West Hartford, 37.2; 12, Chelsea Curreri, Glastonbury, 34.1; 13, Fiona Cosham, Southbury, 34.1; 14, Meredith Nash, West Hartford, 34.1; 15, Julie Dickinson, Middlefield, 34.1; 16, Vincent Framularo, Trumbull, 31; 17, Terry Prezimirski, 31; 18, Mike Perkowski, Plantsville, 31; 19, Kyle Kennedy, Durham, 31; 20, Jennifer Bryant, Simsbury, 31; 21, Marc Zimmerman, Newington, 31; 22, Shari Yard, Litchfield, 31; 23, Diane Hodyl, Rocky Hill, 31; 24, Scott Picchioni, Farmington, 31; 25, Brian Roccapriore, Clinton, 31; 26, Laura Williams, Simsbury, 31; 27, Brian Williams, Middletown, 31; 28, Holly Durstin, Norfolk, 31; 29, Faith Raymond, Groton, 31; 30, Zayne Couch, West Hartford, 31; 31, Andy Cable, Monroe, 31; 32, Deb Anderson, Hampden, 31; 33, David Redline, Middlebury, 31; 34, Kurt Zimmermann, Durham, 31; 35, Charity Uman, Unionville, 27.9; 36, Emily Mayer, Middlefield, 27.9; 37, Robert Geary, Fairfield, 27.9; 38, Angela Heidgerd, Southington, 27.9; 39, Amy Sorenson, 24.8; 40, Matthew Coz, Madison, 24.8; 41, David Bouchard, East Granby, 21.7; 42, Daniel Haggerty, West Hartford, 21.7; 43, Jodi Palerma, Hartford, 21.7; 44, Colleen Malone-Singer, Colchester, 21.7; 45, Dan Dachelet, Higganum, 21.7; 46, Ron Alger, haddam, 21.7; 47, Laurie Von Schmidt, New Hartford, 21.7; 48, Anna Pelletier, 18.6; 49, Maureen Welch, Hartford, 18.6; 50, Reagan Fitzgibbons, Portland, 18.6; 51, Christopher Regan, Wappingers Falls, N.Y., 18.6; 52, Eric Roberts, Beacon Falls, 18.6; 53, Jon Romeo, Cheshire, 18.6; 54, Bill Schrlau, Southington, 18.6; 55, Eric Conti, Spencer, 15.5; 56, Mira Skuka, Farmington, 15.5; 57, Shirley Copeland, North Salem, 15.5; 58, Stacey Clark, east Berlin, 15.5; 59, Edward Rudman, Rocky Hill, 15.5; 60, Stephanie Ard, Fairfield, 15.5; 61, Karen Anastasio, Simsbury, 15.5; 62, Alice Carrillo, Southington, 15.5; 63, Patrick Turek, Southington, 15.5; 64, Jim Murdy, Plantsville, 15.5; 65, Paul McCarthy, West Hartford, 15.5; 66, Robin Danzak, stratford, 15.5; 67, Brian Dreyfuss, 15.5; 68, Amir Tulenny, 15.5; 69, Blair Balchunas, Wallingford, 15.5; 70, Brian Lachance, Wallingford, 15.5; 71, David Lindstrom, Wolcott, 15.5; 72, Paul Labelle III, Plantsville, 15.5; 73, Mark Kaputa, 15.5; 74, Raymond Hanley, Simsbury, 12.4; 75, Tom Dickinson, 12.4; 76, Brian Milburnne, 12.4; 77, Dave Hoople, 12.4; 78, Mark McCarty, Windsor, 12.4; 79, Julie Logan, Vernon, 12.4; 80, Tim Bak, Newington, 12.4; 81, Lou Loban, 12.4; 82, Emmy Stocker, Cos Cob, 12.4; 83, John Myers, Southington, 12.4; 84, Wanda Hodsen, Wethersfield, 9.3; 85, Poorval Joshi, Hamden, 9.3; 86, Jim McCusker, 9.3; 87, Michelle Russi, Colchester, 9.3; 88, Annie Groom, Southington, 9.3; 89, Hillary McCarthy, 9.3; 90, Kelly Young, Coventry, 9.3; 91, Vicki Waugh, Coventry, 9.3; 92, Kevin Walsh, Bethany, 9.3; 93, Susan Jefferson, Glastonbury, 9.3; 94, Ron Heidgerd, 9.3; 95, Amy Bishop, Burlington, 6.2; 96, Michelle Bosco, Wethersfield, 3.1; 97, Cecilia Hughes-Marshalkowski, Wethersfield, 3.1.