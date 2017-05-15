Registration is underway for Apple Harvest hostesses: Apply through May 31

Are you looking for an opportunity to be more involved with community events while having fun at the same time? The Apple Harvest festival is looking for Apple Harvest hostesses for this fall’s festival.

Applicants must be Southington residents going into their junior or senior year of high school this fall.

Apple Harvest Festival hostesses will participate in the Southington Italian-American Festival, the Bristol Mum Parade, Music on the Green, Apple Harvest contests, and much more.

No special talents are necessary. Officials are just looking for community spirit and team work.

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, May 31. Interviews will be conducted in early June, and applicants will be notified regarding specific dates and times.

The 2017 Apple Harvest Festival Queen will be named during the Apple Harvest Festival Gala, which will kick off the 2017 Apple Harvest Festival at the Aqua Turf on Thursday, Sept. 21. The queen will ride with her court on parade day.

For more information, visit www.southingtonahf.com or www.southington.org.

See application for further details. To download the application, visit www.southingtonahf.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/AHF-2017-New_Hostess_Application-1.pdf.