Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, May 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, May 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights flipped the script from Friday’s 2-1 loss to East Catholic (11-5) with a 2-1 win over NFA (6-11) at home, earning their 10th win of the season. With two outs in the second inning, the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead off an error. Jeremy Mercier led off the bottom of the inning with a double and eventually knotted up the score on a sacrifice fly by Ryan McIntyre. With two gone in the fifth, Brayden Cooney got on base with a double and was driven in by Matt Sciota to score the go-ahead run on a base hit. Southington finished the game with six hits and committed two errors. Bailey Robarge (2-0) threw a complete game with eight strikeouts on 86 pitches, allowing just two hits and one walk. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with a four-game slate, featuring contests against regional Bulkeley-Weaver (3-11), nonconference Greenwich (7-10), divisional Simsbury (6-7), and regional Farmington (4-10). Southington is currently 10-4 overall.

Boys Lacrosse: Southington’s 10-game losing streak was broken after the Blue Knights earned their second win of the season with a 9-5 victory over NW Catholic (5-8) at home. Southington led, 6-3, at halftime. Matt Thompson (7 shots, 2 assists), Ethan Thomson (6 shots, 1 assist), and Ryan Mailhot (3 shots) paced the offense with two goals apiece. Matt Gundersen (1 assist) and Eli Steindl recovered six ground balls each. Garrett Brown saved 19 shots in the cage. Southington took 39 shots on goal and committed 10 penalties. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host regional Hall (5-7) on Monday, May 15 and travel to regional Avon (7-6) for their regular season finale on Wednesday, May 17. If the Knights win both games, they will qualify for the CCC tournament. Southington is currently 2-12 overall.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington competed in their final meet of the regular season and received a preview of the CCC Central championship when they traveled to Simsbury High School for the 86th annual Greater Hartford Invitational. Amanda Howe muscled the Lady Knights with first-place throws in the shot put (38’2.25”) and discus throw (133’9”). Howe not only broke her own school record of 133’5” for the second time this season, but she broke the meet record of 122’9”, set by Simsbury’s M. Nicholson in 2013. Megan Biscoglio also came away with a first-place finish, breaking the meet record in the pole vault (11’9”). The meet record was a mark of 11’, set by Simsbury’s A. Peterson in 2006. Other female top-ten performances from the meet included the following: Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (4th) and discus throw (9th); the Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, and Natalie Verderame in the 4x100m relay (2nd); Verderame in the 400m dash (5th); Julia Groll in the javelin throw (5th); Sydney Garrison in the high jump (T5th); Connolly in the 200m dash (6th); Alijah Vega in the javelin throw (6th); Kate Kemnitz in the 800m run (7th); Allie Brown in the high jump (T8th); Sarah Minkiewicz (9th); and Riddick in the long jump (10th). Kemnitz (1600m run, 5:29.94) and Minkiewicz (2:27.49) improved their Class LL times. Zachary Burleigh marshaled the Blue Knights with a second-place catapult in the pole vault (12’6”). Other top-ten males included the following: Anthony Mondo in the long jump (4th); Michael Mauro in the finals of the 110m hurdles (5th) and 300m hurdles (8th); Tyson Harris in the 200m dash (5th); and David Pastor in the javelin throw (9th). Harris (23.67), Conner Leone (3200m run, 9:56.52), and Mark Murdy (3200m run, 10:07.11) qualified for the state meet. Pastor improved his state mark in the javelin throw (150’6”). Southington will have one last chance to qualify more athletes for the state meet when they begin the postseason by returning to Simsbury High School for the CCC Central championship on Tuesday, May 23. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. The Lady Knights finished the regular season at 4-2 overall (4-0 home, 0-2 away) and 2-2 in the CCC Central Blue division. The Blue Knights also finished at 4-2 overall (3-1 home, 1-1 away) and 2-2 in the division.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—7-5 (7-5).

Week 2—17-9 (10-4).

Week 3—29-16 (12-7).

Week 4—48-21 (19-5).

Week 5—60-33 (12-12).

Week 6—73-44 (13-11).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments:

Boys Volleyball (14-2)—4/24 vs. Lewis Mills.

Girls Lacrosse (8-4)—4/27 vs. NFA.

Softball (12-2)—5/1 vs. NW Catholic.

Baseball (10-4)—5/4 at Conard.

Girls Tennis (9-4)—5/12 at Avon.

Teams Eliminated from State Tournaments—Boys Lacrosse (2-12).

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.1 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.12, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 60.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

800m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 2:23.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury; Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:27.49 (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:29.94 (2nd improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Isabella Scalise, 5:36.08, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Isabella Scalise, 12:05.5, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 50.6 (2nd school record, 4th improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x400m Relay—4.13, 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x800m Relay—10:02.8 (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Allie Brown, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield, 5/2 at Simsbury; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard, 5/9 vs. Hall; Sydney Garrison, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays, 5/9 vs. Hall.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’7.5” (1st Improved), 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 133’9” (2nd school record, 3rd improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Trinity Cardillo, 97’10”, 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

Javelin Throw—Alijah Vega, 98’2”, 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational; Gabriella Mondo, 97’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Julia Groll, 96’09”, 5/9 vs. Hall.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 12’ (4th school record, 3rd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.3 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury; Michael Mauro, 15.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.93 (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard; Michael Mauro, 43.08 (1st improved), 5/6 at Last Minute Invitational.

100m Dash—Stephen Witte, 10.91, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Kenneth Dowler, 11.1, 5/2 at Simsbury; John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Joseph Albanese, 11.56, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tyson Harris, 11.54 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

200m Dash—Tyson Harris, 23.67, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Cameron Coulombe, 23.92, 5/9 vs. Hall.

400m Dash—Tyson Harris, 52.57 (2nd improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:04.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

1600m Run—Sean Young, 4:38.67, 5/9 vs. Hall; Shane Leone, 4:39, 5/9 vs. Hall.

3200m Run—Conner Leone, 9:56.52, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational; Mark Murdy, 10:07.11, 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

4x100m Relay—45.59 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x400m Relay—3:36.8 (1st improved), 5/9 vs. Hall.

4x800m Relay—8:48.13 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3.5” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Tyson Harris, 20’6”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Triple Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Anthony Mondo, 41’11” (2nd improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Michael Mauro, 39’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

High Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’10”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Shot Put—Jake Monson, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; David Pastor, 41’9.5” (2nd improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Discus Throw—Jake Monson, 120’2.5” (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Javelin Throw—David Pastor, 150’6” (1st improved), 5/13 at Greater Hartford Invitational.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 13’ (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

