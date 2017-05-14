Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, May 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, May 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: Southington’s three-game winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights fell by a run, 2-1, to East Catholic (11-5) at home. The Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead off two base hits and a walk in the first inning. John Mikosz led the fourth off with a single and knotted the score with a head-first slide into home plate on a base knock by Jeremey Mercier (2-for-3). The Eagles loaded the bases with a double, hit batter, and single in the seventh, and Ryan Sheehan (2-3) walked in the winning run before the inning was ended on a double play. The Knights got their first two batters on base in the bottom of the inning until a strikeout and double play ended the game. Southington mustered just six hits in the game and committed two errors. Sheehan threw a complete game on the mound with nine strikeouts in 87 pitches, allowing eight hits and two walks. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host nonconference NFA (6-10) on Saturday. Southington is currently 9-4 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights dropped their second-straight match after falling, 149-158, to Hall at home. The Knights will be back on the links next week with matches against regional Avon, divisional Simsbury, regional NW Catholic, and divisional Glastonbury. Southington is currently 3-7 overall with an average course rating of 27.18.

Softball: After suffering their second loss of the season at Fitch (10-6) on Tuesday, the Lady Knights bounced back by recording their fifth shutout on the year with a 2-0 blanking at Tolland (10-5). The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with games against regional opponents Bulkeley (3-9), Windsor (12-3), Weaver (2-9), and Farmington (11-4). Southington is currently 12-2 overall.

Boys Tennis: Southington’s two-match winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights fell, 5-2, to Avon (10-1) at home. No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing prevailed in a third-set super tiebreaker over Avon’s Chris Araero, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7. No. 2 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy held Southington’s other win, taking their match in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Erik Kryzanski and Rohan Kataria went the full three sets, but could not hold on in the super tiebreaker, falling, 2-6, 6-3, 13-11, to Avon’s Austin Chen and Evan Purcell. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 3 singles Nate Zmarlicki, No. 4 singles Mike Loose, and No. 3 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro lost in straight sets. The Knights will return to the courts next week with matches against divisional Simsbury (7-2), Manchester (3-8), and Newington (6-6). Southington is currently 7-5 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights qualified for the Class L tournament for the 12th-straight year with a 6-1 triumph at Avon (1-7). No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan won in straight sets. Abby Murphy improved to 12-1 on the season. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik and No. 2 doubles Safiyah Pathan and Nebeeka Saha won in straight sets as well. Pathan and Saha did not surrender a single game. No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec won by forfeit. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew lost in straight sets to Avon’s SeSe Nguyen, 6-3, 7-6 (5). The Knights will be back on the courts next week with matches against divisional Simsbury (9-0), Bristol Central (6-4), and nonconference Pomperaug (12-3). Simsbury is currently tied for first with Staples (17-0) and South Windsor (12-0) in Class L. Southington is currently 9-4 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their second straight-win and ninth shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-20, 25-19) at Farmington (8-7). Tim Walsh (3 digs) paced the offense with 11 kills on 21 attacks. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (9 digs, 4 kills) dished out 29 assists and went 12-for-16 serving with a pair of aces. Brian Durocher (7 kills, 4 digs) went 15-for-16 behind the service line with two aces. Zack Morgan went 13-for-14 serving with a pair of aces. Connor Brush (6 kills, 4 assists) anchored the defense with 13 digs, and Dan Hackerman (4 kills) controlled the net with four blocks. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they round out their six-match road streak at regional opponents Maloney (6-9) on Monday, May 15 and Newington (12-5) on Wednesday, May 17. Southington is currently 14-2 overall.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.