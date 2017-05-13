Southington Drive-In announces 2017 schedule

The Southington Drive-In announced the 2017 summer schedule and invites the public to “Discover ‘Reel’ Nostalgia.” The eighth community-owned, volunteer operated season will kick off on Saturday, June 3 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, sponsored by Southington UNICO. Other throwback films include “The Goonies,” “Dirty Dancing,” and “Jurassic Park,” and more recent films are “The Peanuts Movie,” “Trolls,” and “Moana.”

“We really tried to offer our audiences a combination of kid-friendly and family-oriented movies,” said Dawn Miceli, founding member of the drive-in committee.

Each Saturday, the gates will open at 6 p.m. and movies will start at sunset. A different town will be featured every week for neighbor night, which means that residents in that specific town pay the Southington resident fee. Food vendors and entertainment will also be featured on site weekly.

“Southington physical education teacher and party entertainer extraordinaire Eric Korp will be on hand prior to most weeks’ movie to entertain children and families,” Miceli said.

Korp will be at the drive-in on June 3, 10, 17, and 24, July 8 and 22, Aug. 12, 19, and 26, and Sept. 2 with his van-full of activities and props.

The season will end on Saturday, Oct. 28 with a Halloween festival, movies still to be determined.

Admission for Southington residents is $10 per carload and $15 for non-resident carloads. Walk-ins are welcome to come for $2 per person, and must provide their own lawn chairs. The Drive-In is cash only.

Here is the schedule:

Date Movie Sponsor Neighbor Night June 3 “Rogue One” UNICO Bristol June 10 “Beauty and the Beast” Southington Education Foundation New Britain June 17 “JAWS” Volunteer Fire Cos. 1 and 2 Cheshire June 24 “Cloudy with a Chance of Meaballs” United Way Meriden July 1 “Top Gun” American Legion Auxiliary Wolcott July 8 “Pets” Southington Valley Midget Football Waterbury July 15 “Jurassic Park” Sorelle d’Italia Cromwell July 22 “Moana” Southington Land Trust Wallingford July 29 “Dirty Dancing” Southington Rotary Plainville Aug. 5 “Spaceballs” Southington Kiwanis Newington Aug. 12 “Storks” Mill Foundation Farmington Aug. 19 “The Goonies” Southington Travel Knights North Haven Aug. 26 “The Peanuts Movie” STEPS Middletown Sept. 2 “Trolls” Bread for Life Berlin Oct. 28 TBA-Halloween Festival Lions Club/SoCCA N/A

The Southington Drive-In holds the distinction of being one of only three remaining outdoor venues in the state. It first opened in 1955 and operated for nearly half a century before closing in 2002. In 2004 Southington residents voted to purchase the property to expand nearby Recreation Park and enjoy continued outdoor activities at the nostalgic site.

For the fifth straight season, Richard Chevrolet will serve as the corporate sponsor.

For more information, visit www.SouthingtonDrive-In.org.