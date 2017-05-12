Witchdoctor brewing opens in Factory Square

Calling all beer lovers: The Witchdoctor brewing company had its soft opening this month after receiving a temporary certificate of occupancy in late April.

Construction for the Witchdoctor brewing company at its facility in Factory Square at 168 Center Street, began in January and is wrapping up to give locals a unique bar experience. A grand opening date has not yet been set, but is expected to come soon.

Owner Josh Norris can be reached at jnorris@witchdoctorbrewing.com.

Locals can also look forward to the Kilted Kinsmen brewery in the next few months, located in the former Clark Bros. bolt factory on 409 Canal St. Both breweries are located along the linear trail, and town officials think it will draw people downtown.

Economic development coordinator Lou Perillo said his office is working with the businesses because they are recreation destinations along Southington’s portion of the trail.