SoCCA concert features women

Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) has been holding musical performances each month since its formal opening in October, but this month is a unique concert experience.

On Friday, May 19, a dozen female singers will each perform a song or two to entertain the crowd and benefit a local organization.

SoCCA announced that half of the proceeds are going to the Prudence Crandall Center in New Britain, which helps women that are in domestic violence situations. The head of the organization is expected to speak during the event as well. This is the first time a monthly show will benefit the community. Some refreshments, including beer and wine, will be on hand for the audience to enjoy while listening to the women perform.

Brianna Gambacini, Lisa Cote & Kelly Stuper, Melissa Stubbs, Sarah Cipollini, Lori Holm from the The Blue Footed Boobies, Katelyn Jackie, Amanda Rafala, Mikaela Weil, Ally Massi, Katarina Aulbach, Katrina Lacombe, and Becca Hasko are scheduled to sing.

There will be a $10 door charge for all attendees. For more information, contact SoCCA executive director Mary DeCroce at (860) 276-1581.