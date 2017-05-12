Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 10

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, May 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf: After recording their lowest round on the year, the Blue Knights returned to the loss column by dropping their sixth match of the season with a 158-171 loss to Glastonbury at Glastonbury Hills Country Club. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall on Friday. Southington is currently 3-6 overall.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights broke their two-match losing streak by earning their sixth win of the season with a 7-0 sweep at NW Catholic (1-12), recording their fourth shutout on the year. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 singles Erik Kryzanski, No. 4 singles Nate Zmarlicki won in straight sets. Kryzanski did not surrender a single game. No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Marek Kryzanski and Andrew Kudla win in straight sets as well. Jon Kryzanski and Chudy surrendered just one game. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Windsor (1-8) on Thursday and then return home to host regional Avon (8-1) on Friday. Southington is currently 6-4 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights dropped their fourth match of the season after falling by a point, 4-3, to NW Catholic (6-3) at home. The match was tied at 3-3 and came down to No. 3 singles, but Molly Murphy couldn’t hold on in the third set, falling to NW Catholic’s Anna Deneen, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Southington’s three wins on the day came from No. 2 Abby Murphy, No. 2 doubles Safiyah Pathan and Nebeeka Saha, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec. Both pairs won in straight sets. Pathan and Saha shut out their opponents, 7-6 (0), 6-1, in a first-set tiebreaker. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 3 singles Carolyn Callahan, and No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik lost in straight sets. No. 2 doubles partner Sam Barmore is currently out with an injury. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Avon (1-6) on Friday. Southington is currently 8-4 overall and one win shy of qualifying for the Class L tournament.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights recorded their eighth shutout on the year with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) at Bulkeley (4-11). Tim Walsh (8 digs) paced the offense with eight kills on 17 attacks. William Pfanzelt dished out 19 assists, and Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with nine digs. Niko Sophroniou went 12-for-13 serving with three aces. Dan Hackerman and Lou Gianacopolos Jr. controlled the net with a pair of blocks each. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Farmington (8-6) on Friday. Southington is currently 13-2 overall.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.