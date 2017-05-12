Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, May 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, May 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf: The Blue Knights showed glimpses of last year after recording their lowest round on the year, earning their third win of the season with a 144-172 victory over St. Paul Catholic at home. Cam Zegzdryn and Max Chubet not only led the Knights, but led the field as medalists of the match by firing 35s. Nate L’Heureux (37) and Shawn McInerney (37) contributed as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Hall on Friday. Southington is currently 3-6 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights suffered their third-straight loss after falling, 14-10, at Hall (7-4). The Knights will be back on the turf next week with games against regional Conard (10-1), regional Avon (2-7), and Berlin (5-6). Conard is currently first in Class L. Southington is currently 8-4 overall.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington hosted Hall in its final dual meet of the regular season. The Lady Knights earned their fourth win of the season with a 90.5-59.5 victory. The Blue Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling, 92.5-57.5. The following females finished first in the meet: Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash and 200m dash; Amanda Howe in the discus throw and shot put; Tayler Riddick in the long jump and triple jump; the 4x800m relay; the 4x100m relay; Rylee Van Epps in the 300m hurdles; the 4x400m relay; Alijah Vega in the javelin throw; and Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault. Biscoglio broke her own school record in the pole vault (12’) for the fourth time this season, improving her state mark for a third time. Isabella Scalise (1600m run, 5:36.08) and Julia Groll (javelin throw, 96’09”) qualified for the Class LL meet. Sydney Garrison (4’10”) and Amanda Brocki (4’8”) tied their state marks in the high jump. The following males finished first: Anthony Mondo in the long jump and triple jump; Dave Pastor in the javelin throw; Jake Monson in the shot put; Jack Terray in the high jump; and Zach Burleigh in the pole vault. Sean Young (1600m run, 4:38.67), Shane Leone (1600m run, 4:39), and Cameron Coulombe (200m dash, 23.92) qualified for the state meet in the 1600m run. Tyson Harris (400m dash, 52.57) and the 4x400m relay (3:36.8) improved their state times. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Simsbury High School on Saturday to compete in the 86th annual Greater Hartford Open. Both programs are currently 4-2 overall.

Softball: Southington’s three-game winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knights fell by a run, 4-3, at Fitch (9-5). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Tolland (9-4) on Friday. Southington is currently 11-2 overall.

