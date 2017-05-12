Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, May 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, May 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights suffered their 10th-straight loss and first shutout of the season after falling, 17-0, at Glastonbury (10-3). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host NW Catholic (5-7) on Saturday. Southington is currently 1-12 overall.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with a 6-1 victory at Windsor (1-9). No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 3 singles Nate Zmarlicki, and No. 4 singles Mike Loose won in straight sets. No. 1 doubles Erik Kryzanski and Rohan Kataria, No. 2 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, and No. 3 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro won in straight sets as well. Jon Kryzanski and Chudy did not surrender a single game. No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing went the full three sets with Windsor’s Andy O’Reilly, but could not hold on in a super tiebreaker, falling, 0-6, 7-5, 10-7. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional Avon (9-1) on Friday. Southington is currently 7-4 overall.

