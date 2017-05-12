Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, May 8

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, May 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win with an 11-1 triumph at Bristol Eastern (7-6). Southington finished with nine hits and one error. John Mikosz went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two doubles, and a walk. Jonathan Gray went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Josh Panarella went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs scored, and a double. Mikosz started on the mound and picked up his first win of the season after going six innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing six hits and a walk. Bailey Robarge closed. The Knights will wrap up the week with home games against East Catholic (10-4) on Friday and nonconference NFA (5-9) on Saturday. Southington is currently 9-3 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights dropped their third-straight match after falling, 160-171, to Hall at Rockledge Country Club in West Hartford. Southington did not have a golfer in the 30s. Nate L’Heureux led the Knights with a 41. Cam Zegzdryn (42), Mike Zera (44), and Chris McManus (44) contributed as well. Hall’s Mac Mahoney (35) was medalist of the match. The Knights will wrap up the week with matches against nonconference St. Paul Catholic, divisional Glastonbury, and divisional Hall. Southington is currently 2-5 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win by blanking Rocky Hill (5-8), 16-0, at home, recording their fourth shutout of the season. The Knights will wrap up the week with road games at nonconference Fitch (8-5), Tolland (9-4), and regional Windsor (10-2). Southington is currently 11-1 overall.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights dropped their second-straight match after falling by a point, 4-3, to Conard (9-4) at home. No. 3 singles Erik Kryzanski rallied back to prevail in a three-set super tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5, after dropping the first set. No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy and No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro won in straight sets. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Rohan Kataria, No. 4 singles Nate Zmarlicki, and No. 3 doubles Mike Kwok and DJ Pestillo lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week with matches against regional opponents NW Catholic (1-10), Windsor (1-6), and Avon (7-1). Southington is currently 5-4 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights achieved their eighth win of the season with a 6-1 victory at Conard (1-7), bringing them to a win shy of qualifying for the Class L tournament. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 2 singles Abby Roy, No. 3 single Molly Murphy, No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan, No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec won in straight sets. No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Safiyah Pathan lost in three sets, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional NW Catholic (5-2) on Wednesday and then head back out on the road to regional Avon (1-5) on Friday. Southington is currently 8-3 overall.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.