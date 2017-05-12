Obituary: Ken McDonald, 63

Ken McDonald, 63, dear brother and son of the McDonald family, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Westfield Nursing Home.

Born in Southington, CT, on May 23, 1953, he was the son of Verna and the late John McDonald. He was formerly employed as a machinist at Pratt and Whitney. He enjoyed fishing with his good friends, watching sports and movies, and working on his truck.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his sister Diane McDonald and her husband Baki Cetegen and their daughter Shaylin, his sister Debra Vanoni and her husband John and their daughter Amberly, and his brother Jeffrey McDonald and his wife Regina and their sons Shawn, Colin and Blake.

Calling hours will be held on Monday May 15, from 9-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, with a Mass to follow at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Church. Burial will follow at St Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Southington Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489.

