Obituary: Gloria M. (Greaves) Simard, 80

Gloria M. (Greaves) Simard, 80, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at her home. She was the loving wife of Arthur A. Simard, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.

Born in Putnam, CT on March 1, 1937 to the late Earl and Gertrude (Brown) Greaves, she had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Gloria always put her family first but was very active outside of the home. She held various part-time positions to be close to her family and enjoyed lots of sports, including waterskiing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and golf. She was a member of the Reddington Rock Riding Club (RRRC) and Connecticut Trail Riding Association (CTRA). Gloria loved animals and had many horses of her own throughout her lifetime. She also adopted dogs and cats and enjoyed dog grooming.

In addition to her husband Arthur, she is survived by two daughters, Sharon Rousseau and her husband Alan, and Susan Chiasson and her husband Steven, all of Southington; four grandchildren: Michael DeAngelo and his wife Jennifer; Megan Chiasson; Kylie Paradis and her husband Stephen, all of Southington; Lauren Rousseau of Newport, RI and 2 great-grandchildren; Brayden and Tessa. She is also survived by her younger brother, Rodney Greaves and his wife Janet of Southington and their twins, Ashley and Erin Greaves and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her aunt, Doris Brown.

In lieu of flowers, Gloria may be remembered with contributions to the Southington Dog Pound, 646 Woodruff St., Southington, CT 06489.

Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Prayers and words of remembrance will be shared at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. For online expressions of sympathy and directions, please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com