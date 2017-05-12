Obituary: Glenn W. Littrell, 83

Glenn W. Littrell, born in Lee County, VA to the parents of James E. and Jennie Littrell on July 31, 1933, passed away on May 10, 2017 at the age of 83 in Southington, CT. He passed away in a loving home surrounded by family from a long term illness.

His beloved wife Phyllis Littrell preceded him in death along with his brother, Bill Littrell, sister, Edith Hemingway, and a brother Louis Littrell. Surviving siblings are Dorothy Olivio of CO, James Littrell of VA and Walter Littrell of AZ. He is also survived by his children, Mark and Lori Littrell of OK, Rebecca Littrell of CA, James and Julie Littrell of Kokomo, IN, Janis and Jon Cottingham of Kokomo, IN, William and Jeri Littrell of Greenfield, IN and Phyllis and Chester Knell of Southington, CT. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

