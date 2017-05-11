St. Thomas Church raises funds for Ungandan health clinic

Pius Bigirimana of Uganda speaks to a crowd at Testa’s Banquet Facility on Friday night during a fundraiser to benefit a Ugandan clinic that is named for Bigirimana’s sister, Sister Clare Nsenga, who died from cancer. On her deathbed, Nsenga asked her brother to improve education, fight poverty, and build a health center, and St. Thomas Church in Southington has partnered in that vision. The local benefit’s goal was to raise $25,000 for the clinic. From left, St. Thomas pastor Father Nick Melo, Bigirimana, and St. Thomas parishioner Vinny Raby.

Photos by KELLY MAY DEL DEBBIO