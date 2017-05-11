Obituary: Ronald J. Kowalski, 70

Ronald J. Kowalski, 70, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at home.

Ron was born in Meriden on June 1, 1946, the son of the late Edward and Frances Kowalski. He was a 1964 graduate of Maloney High School. He had worked for 34 years at US Postal Service as a letter carrier and later as a supervisor, he had also worked at Mulberry Gardens for 4 years. Ron loved his home and caring for “Lily” the pug.

He is survived by a sister Joan Tribble of MS, a brother Dennis Kowalski of Portland and his lifetime partner Maurice Vallee of Plantsville. He was predeceased by a brother Edward “Dee Dee” Kowalski. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements and burial are private and assisted by the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

